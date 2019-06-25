These two rising Argentine talents could be headed to Beckham’s Inter Miami team

Inter Miami CF owner David Beckham on bringing in big-name players David Beckham, in town for family holiday and Inter Miami CF business, speaks on his discussions with potential big-name players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Beckham, in town for family holiday and Inter Miami CF business, speaks on his discussions with potential big-name players.

David Beckham and Jorge Mas said they wanted rising South American stars on their Inter Miami roster, and they reportedly found two in Argentina.

According to various Argentine media outlets, Inter Miami agreed to a $6 million deal for 19-year-old Banfield forward Julian Carranza last Friday and is also in serious talks with 19-year-old Estudiantes midfielder Matias Pellegrini for as much as $10 million. Both deals would also pay the player 10 percent of their future sale price.

TyC Sports was the first to report the news on Carranza, and Radio La Red broke the story on Pellegrini on Tuesday. Neither club is commenting on the potential deals, but Mas and sporting director Paul McDonough said they expected to announce their first signings this summer and hinted they could happen before the end of July.

The FIFA-mandated summer transfer window in Argentina runs from July 3 to Sept. 24, 2019 and the U.S. window is from July 9 to Aug. 7, 2019. It is unlikely any formal announcement would come before that.

Carranza, who turned 19 in May, was a member of Argentina’s U17 team. He has scored eight goals in 16 starts for Banfield this season. Manchester United and Ajax also have shown interest in him. He would stay with the Argentine club until the end of the year, and maybe even into next spring, before moving to Miami.

Pellegrini, who scored three goals in 15 games, would also stay with his club through the rest of 2019 and join sometime before the March 2020 start of the Major League Soccer season.

Meanwhile, still no word on Barcelona and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, whom Inter Miami is said to be pursuing.

According to Catalunya Radio, Inter Miami made an offer to Suarez for a four-year deal, and he has not yet made a decision whether to take it. Suarez, who would be 33 when Inter Miami launches in March 2020, is among the game’s most prolific scorers with moe than 400 goals for club and country. A team source confirmed Suarez is among their targets.

Beckham stressed that they are seeking players in their prime.

“We all know how great Miami is as a place to live with your family, but we don’t want players just coming here at the end of their career thinking, `Oh, let’s go have a couple of years in Miami and I’ll play a little bit of soccer,’’’ Beckham said. “That’s not what we want. We want players who are hungry, who have played at the top level but still want to win. Not at a time where they’re looking for retirement in a great place like Miami.”

“We are looking for players who are winners. We want our team to play attractive, exciting football because that’s what Miami’s all about. People don’t want to come watch us and see a nil-nil draw. We want attacking football and are looking for that type of player.”

Other players who have been linked with Inter Miami include Mauro Icardi, Hector Moreno, Cristiano Ronaldo, Radamel Falcao, and James Rodriguez.