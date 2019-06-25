U.S. star Rapinoe on France game: ‘I hope it’s just a total [expletive] show circus.’

Megan Rapinoe: FIFA still hasn’t gone all in on women’s soccer USWNT star Megan Rapinoe discusses the lack of balance when it comes to FIFA supporting women's soccer like it does for the men. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK USWNT star Megan Rapinoe discusses the lack of balance when it comes to FIFA supporting women's soccer like it does for the men.

Moments after the United States eked out a 2-1 victory against Spain to book a quarterfinal spot for the eighth straight time in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Megan Rapinoe, who scored both U.S. goals via penalties, was asked what her expectation was for the quarterfinal showdown with tournament host France on Friday in Paris.

“I hope it’s just a total s--- show circus,” Rapinoe told Sports Illustrated.

Here’s her full comments to Sports Illustrated:

Megan Rapinoe on what she’s expecting for the huge USA-France quarterfinal showdown. pic.twitter.com/zl0igjZsEC — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) June 24, 2019

Rapinoe and the U.S. Women’s National Team entered the knockout portion of the 2019 Women’s World Cup as favorites to defend their title.

France was among the pre-tournament favorites as the host nation, and has drawn decent crowds for their matches so far.

The two sides play for a semifinal berth at 3 p.m. Friday at the Parc des Princes in Paris. The USWNT has never failed to advance to the semifinals since the WWC began in 1991.