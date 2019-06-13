South Africa continued this streak at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. And it is not good

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

South Africa was in a must-win situation in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in a Group B match against China on Thursday in Paris, France.

It was also a daunting task, considering South Africa’s previous four competitive matches against China, the tournament’s runner-up in 1999.

Entering Thursday’s contest, South Africa had lost all four previous matches by a combined 28-0 score.

In Paris, South Africa continued its streak of failing to score against China as the Chinese won 1-0 through a Li Ying goal in the 40th minute.

China, meanwhile, extended its streak to 16 matches without a loss in the World Cup when scoring first.

South Africa’s chances at advancing in its debut World Cup are slim, though not impossible. There are four berths into the Round of 16 given to the top four third-place finishers in the group stage. Automatic qualification is given to the top two teams in each group.

South Africa, however, plays one of the tournament favorites, Germany, in its final group stage game. Germany leads Group B with six points after two victories in two matches.