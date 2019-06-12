Nigeria kept its FIFA Women’s World Cup hopes alive. Here’s how it happened

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Nigeria has dominated the African Women’s Championship, producing 11 titles since 1991. The story at the FIFA Women’s World Cup has been the opposite, with that trend continuing in its Group A opener last weekend against Norway.

And the beginning stages of Wednesday’s match against South Korea, the Super Falcons were playing on the back foot.

An own goal changed Nigeria’s fortunes in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, before Asisat Oshoala’s second-half goal sewed up Nigeria’s first victory of the tournament, a 2-0 win over South Korea in Grenoble, France.

It also kept Nigeria’s hopes alive to make it out of the group stage for the first time since 1999.

Here’s a look at the two goals, the first being the own goal that stood after it went to VAR (video assistant referee):

Did VAR get the call right?



South Korea's own goal stands after review decides the ball was not handled by Nigeria's Desire Oparanozie. pic.twitter.com/qJGMncCMkF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 12, 2019

WHAT A GOAL BY OSHOALA



Nigeria go up by pic.twitter.com/LdkC5HpRWa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 12, 2019