Soccer
Want to go to the FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup in France? Here is how to buy tickets
USWNT poised to repeat success at 2019 World Cup
2019 Women’s World Cup
▪ When: June 7-July 7
▪ Where: France (Paris, Lyon, Nice, Montpellier, Rennes, La Havre, Valenciennes, Reims, Grenoble)
▪ Tickets: Want to make last-minute plans to attend the Women’s World Cup? It’s not too late! Tickets for the Group Stage matches range from $14 to $52. Round of 16 tickets are $14 to $60. Quarterfinals are $17 to $64. Tickets for all rounds except the final three games in Lyon are still available at the tournament website or through Miami-based VIP Global Sports, which can also help with travel plans. Contact Antonio Paz (apaz@vipglobalsports.com) or call 1-877-667-5338.
▪ TV: FOX, FS1, Telemundo
▪ Defending Champion: United States
▪ Top Players to Watch: Tobin Heath (USA), Amandine Henry (France), Fran Kirby (England), Carli Lloyd (USA), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany), Marta (Brazil), Alex Morgan (USA), Megan Rapinoe (USA), Khadija “Bunny” Shaw (Jamaica), Christine Sinclair (Canada)
▪ Teams: 24
▪ Groups
A: France, Norway, South Korea, Nigeria
B: Germany, Spain, China, South Africa
C: Italy, Brazil, Australia, Jamaica
D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan
E: Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Cameroon
F: Sweden, United States, Chile, Thailand
