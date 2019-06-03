Soccer

Meet the soccer players who will be representing the U.S. in the women’s FIFA World Cup

Sauerbrunn, Naeher taking responsibility for getting USWNT mentally prepared for World Cup

USWNT veterans Becky Sauerbrunn and Alyssa Naeher are using their past experience the World Cups to get their team prepared for this year's tournament. By
Team USA will be playing in the FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup for a chance to capture a fourth trophy. These are the players in the USWNT who will represent the United States.

GOALKEEPERS

Adrianna Franch

Age: 28

Hometown: Salina, Kan.

College: Oklahoma State

Club: Portland Thorns

Ashlyn Harris

Age: 33

Hometown: Satellite Beach, FL

College: North Carolina

Club: Orlando Pride

Alyssa Naeher

Age: 31

Hometown: Stratford, Conn.

College: Penn State

Club: Chicago Red Stars

DEFENDERS

Abby Dahlkemper

Age: 25

Hometown: Menlo Park, Calif.

College: UCLA

Club: North Carolina Courage

Tierna Davidson

Age: 20

Hometown: Menlo Park, Calif.

College: Stanford

Club: Chicago Red Stars

Crystal Dunn

Age: 26

Hometown: Rockville Centre, NY

College: North Carolina

Club: North Carolina Courage

Ali Krieger

Age: 34

Hometown: Dumfries, VA

College: Penn State

Club: Orlando Pride

Kelley O’Hara

Age: 30

Hometown: Fayetteville, GA

College: Stanford

Club: Utah Royals

Becky Sauerbrunn

Age: 33

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

College: Virginia

Club: Utah Royals

Emily Sonnett

Age: 25

Hometown: Marietta, GA

College: Virginia

Club: Portland Thorns

MIDFIELDERS

Morgan Brian

Age: 26

Hometown: St. Simons, GA

College: Virginia

Club: Chicago Red Stars

Julie Ertz

Age: 27

Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.

College: Santa Clara

Club: Chicago Red Stars

Lindsey Horan

Age: 24

Hometown: Golden, Colo.

College: none

Club: Portland Thorns

Rose Lavelle

Age: 23

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

College: Wisconsin

Club: Washington Spirit

Allie Long

Age: 31

Hometown: Northport, NY

College: North Carolina

Club: Reign FC

Samantha Mewis

Age: 26

Hometown: Hanson, Mass.

College: UCLA

Club: North Carolina Courage

FORWARDS

Tobin Heath

Age: 30

Hometown: Basking Ridge, NJ

College: North Carolina

Club: Portland Thorns

Carli Lloyd

Age: 36

Hometown: Delran, NJ

College: Rutgers

Club: Sky Blue FC

Jessica McDonald

Age: 31

Hometown: Glendale, AZ

College: North Carolina

Club: North Carolina Courage

Alex Morgan

Age: 29

Hometown: Diamond Bar, CA

College: California

Club: Orlando Pride

Christen Press

Age: 30

Hometown: Palos Verdes Estates, CA

College: Stanford

Club: Utah Royals

Mallory Pugh

Age: 21

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO

College: None

Club: Washington Spirit

Megan Rapinoe

Age: 33

Hometown: Redding, CA

College: Portland

Club: Reign FC

Michelle Kaufman

Miami Herald sportswriter Michelle Kaufman has covered 14 Olympics, six World Cups, Wimbledon, U.S. Open, NCAA Basketball Tournaments, NBA Playoffs, and has been the University of Miami basketball beat writer for 20 years. She was born in Frederick, Md., and grew up in Miami.

