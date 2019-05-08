Inter Miami accepting deposits for season tickets and suites before inaugural 2020 season

David Beckham visits new Inter Miami stadium site on “Groundbreaking Day” Former soccer star and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham visits the team's new stadium on "Groundbreaking Day." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former soccer star and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham visits the team's new stadium on "Groundbreaking Day."

Inter Miami still has no players, coaches or stadium, but the team announced Wednesday that fans can put deposits on season tickets and suites for the inaugural 2020 season.







Fans can go to InterMiamiCF.com/tickets and reserve priority access to select season tickets with a minimum deposit of $50 and access to a suite with a minimum deposit of $4,000.







Full ticketing information will be made public in early summer, and single-game tickets will go on sale in January 2020.







The announcement was made as demolition of Lockhart Stadium officially began in Fort Lauderdale. A new stadium at that site will serve as the two-year temporary home for Inter Miami while its permanent stadium is built at Freedom Park in Miami.







That site will also house the team’s training facility and youth academy.







“Today marks an important milestone for all of us at Inter Miami,” co-owner Jorge Mas said in a statement. “We are grateful for the opportunity to host this demolition ceremony in the company of our supporters, City of Fort Lauderdale elected officials and our youth academy players.







“We will work closely with the City of Fort Lauderdale and our partners to build a soccer stadium that delivers a unique and entertaining game day experience for our community.”







Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, speaking last week in New York to a group of sports editors, stressed that Lockhart is a “temporary solution”







“Lockhart will not be and never was intended to be the permanent location for Inter Miami,” Garber said. “South Florida and the Miami area is a difficult market to develop stadium projects. It doesn’t help that there has been controversy with other stadium projects there as far as the public and political dynamic for us.







“We continue to plow forward. Jorge Mas, David Beckham and Marcelo Claure are focused and I am highly confident they will get the deal done. We have had a lot of challenges getting that project over the finish line, but that market remains an enormous strategic priority for us. We are going to grit our teeth and get through it.”