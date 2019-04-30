Four of South America’s most popular soccer teams to play in South Florida in July

Venezuelan and Colombian fans celebrate the Friday night game Venezuelan and Colombian fans gather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to celebrate the soccer match on September 7, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Venezuelan and Colombian fans gather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to celebrate the soccer match on September 7, 2018.

Colombian and Uruguayan soccer fans in South Florida should make sure they’re in town the first week of July because four of the most popular teams from those countries are playing exhibition matches in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Colombian club America de Cali plays Uruguayan club Penarol on July 1 at 8 p.m. at Central Broward Regional Stadium.

FAU Stadium in Boca Raton will then host a pair of double-headers later that week. On July 4, Penarol of Uruguay plays Millonarios of Colombia at 3:15, and Colombian teams Nacional and America de Cali play at 8:15 p.m. Two days later, on July 6, Nacional plays Penarol at 5:15 p.m. and America de Cali plays Millonarios at 9:30 p.m.

The matches are hosted by Miami-based Graben Sports and Entertainment.

“We are really happy to have another opportunity to bring the best of Latin America’s teams to soccer aficionados in Florida,” said Nicolas Grabenheimer, the founder and CEO of the company. “These games will be symbolic taking into consideration this is only the third time the Uruguayan soccer derby will be played outside of its home country and we will also experience a taste of the best of Colombia’s soccer rivalry.”

The Uruguayan rivalry features the country’s two most popular teams, which together have won 150 national and international titles. Millonarios from Bogotá has won the Colombian soccer league title 15 times, and are on track for another Championship title, while America de Cali sits in fourth place in the first division league.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit http://www.futbolenusa.com

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster and a 10 percent discount will be available the first 10 days of ticket sales using the offer code CGA10.