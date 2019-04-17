Beckham group releases first look at proposed stadium complex Jorge Mas, a partner with David Beckham in his effort to launch a Miami Major League Soccer franchise, released images of a proposed soccer complex near Miami International Airport in July 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jorge Mas, a partner with David Beckham in his effort to launch a Miami Major League Soccer franchise, released images of a proposed soccer complex near Miami International Airport in July 2018.

Inter Miami has not yet signed its first player, but there are clues the team may have its eye on Mexican central defender Hector Moreno, who plays for La Liga club Real Sociedad in Spain.

Moreno, 31, is in “advanced talks” with Major League Soccer, and David Beckham’s new Miami team would be an ideal destination, according to popular Mexican sports website MedioTiempo. Moreno played for Mexico in three World Cups -- 2010, 2014, 2018.

Moreno’s wife, Irene Martinez, recently posted on Instagram a photo of Moreno pushing a stroller through a palm-tree lined street with the caption “Conociendo nuestro nuevo barrio” (Getting to know our new neighborhood) with an “Edgewater, Miami” location sticker. In another photo, Moreno and the couple’s young daughter are using a tape measure in an empty waterfront apartment and the caption is “Tomando medidas” (taking measurements) with a wink emoji.

A March 16 Instagram post by Moreno, with a Miami location stamp, shows the family on a balcony overlooking the water with the caption “Las Extranare mucho mis amores.” (I will miss you a lot, my loves)

A Miami-Dade property search shows that a couple with the names Hector Moreno and Irene Martinez purchased a $1.8 million waterfront condo in the Edgewater neighborhood in January 2019. MedioTiempo reported that the couple recently bought an apartment in Miami.

Inter Miami officials would not comment on Moreno, saying they do not talk about rumors regarding players under contract with other clubs.

Inter Miami is scheduled to launch its inaugural season in March 2020 at a temporary home stadium on the site of Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Moreno is under contract through the 2020-21 season, but he could sign with Miami sometime later this year and then be loaned back out until the MLS season starts. Or, he could join the team next January during the transfer window.

Moreno began his career with UNAM in the Mexican league, and has spent the past decade in Europe. He played for AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league from 2008-11, for Espanyol in Spain from 2011-15, for PSV of the Dutch league from 2015-17, for Roma in Italy in 2017-18, and with Real Sociedad in 2018-19.