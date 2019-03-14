Inter Miami wants to play first two seasons at Lockhart Stadium, awaits city approval

If David Beckham and Jorge Mas get their wish, Inter Miami CF will play its first two seasons at a newly-constructed $60 million Lockhart Stadium soccer complex in Fort Lauderdale. Lockhart was the home of Major League Soccer’s first South Florida team – the Miami Fusion, which folded in 2001.
Beckham and Mas were at Lockhart on Thursday afternoon to announce their proposal, which must be approved by the City of Fort Lauderdale during a council meeting on Monday March 19.
Through a non-solicited proposal originally submitted to the City of Fort Lauderdale on January 28, Inter Miami had already committed to privately fund the design, development, construction, maintenance and operation of a state-of-the-art soccer training complex that includes an 18,000-seat stadium, as well as several community facilities across the entire site, including a public park.
The team had said that site would be used for the youth academy, and now is expanding the plan to make it the team’s temporary home until construction of Miami Freedom Park is completed, likely in 2021.
Marlins Park, Hard Rock Stadium, and Florida International University had all been considered as temporary venues, but Inter Miami officials opted for Lockhart.
“Our ownership group has spent months carefully discussing venue options to launch Inter Miami CF’s inaugural season in MLS, while we build Miami Freedom Park,” said Inter Miami CF Sporting Director Paul McDonough. “Ultimately we decided to expand our vision for the Fort Lauderdale project to launch our first two seasons in the League the right way. Our goal is to provide fans with the most captivating soccer atmosphere and gameday experience, and we did not believe this would be possible at the venues we evaluated.”
Mas said recently he was “very excited” about his team’s proposal to develop the publicly-owned Lockhart Stadium grounds in Fort Lauderdale as a state-of-the-art training site that would double as a youth development academy. “We’re going to build a new stadium there,” he said. “It’s not a refurbishment of Lockhart. It will be a new stadium for a (second-tier) USL team and a soccer-centric academy. We’ll be able to host tournaments and other games there.”
The plan is for the USL team to remain there after the first team moves to Freedom Park.
Another Miami-based soccer group, FXE Futbol, is also interested in the site, and submitted an extensive plan that includes renovating the stadium and creating a sports entertainment complex. John Reynal, the managing partner of FXE Futbol, has been involved in soccer for many years and brought international friendly matches to the area through his company On-Site Entertainment.
The City of Fort Lauderdale will make a decision on which of the proposals to start negotiations with during Monday’s council meeting. If Inter Miami is granted the proposal, it will commit a total of $60 million to the project and begin the construction phase as soon as permits are available.
Aside from the soccer performance facilities and fields, Inter Miami plans to build several community features, including free public parks and soccer fields for the community, suitable to host events, including high school sports and concerts.
