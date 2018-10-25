Planning to watch El Clasico? La Liga and Rivaldo are hosting a watch party in Miami

The latest chapter of the biggest rivalry in club soccer will be written Sunday an ocean away when Barcelona hosts Real Madrid for El Clasico. In Miami, though, former Barcelona star Rivaldo is hoping to offer a taste of La Liga experience.
Rivaldo, who scored 86 goals during his six years with Barcelona, will host a live viewing party Sunday at the Bayfront Park Amphitheatre. The viewing party, which is officially sanctioned by La Liga, will kick off at 10 a.m. ahead of the 11:15 a.m. start.
The game will be streamed live from Spain to a big screen at Bayfront Park. There will also be food trucks, music and a showcase of La Liga jerseys. Fans who register ahead of time will even have the chance to win a jersey. The event is scheduled to wrap up at 4 p.m., well after the end of the match.
As always, the early-season meeting holds important stakes for the current La Liga season. Barcelona leads the league with 18 points after nine games, while Real Madrid sits in seventh with 14 points in the nine games.
Real Madrid leads the all-time series with 95 wins to Barcelona’s 92, but Real Madrid is playing without Cristiano Ronaldo after the superstar left for Juventus, an Italian club, in the summer. Barcelona is still one of the top teams in the world, led by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.
