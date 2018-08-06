These top South American teams will play ‘Clasico’ at Hard Rock Stadium

Another “Clasico” is headed to Hard Rock Stadium, this one between fierce South American rivals Peru and Chile on Oct. 12.
The two national teams have played 77 times since 1935 and the showdown is called “Clasico del Pacifico” because the winner earns bragging rights as the best team of South America’s Pacific coast. The rivalry runs deep along political and geographic lines, and the matches have been hotly contested over the years. Chile has won 43 times, including their last meeting in 2016.
Peru, which is No. 11 in the latest FIFA rankings, is coming off its first World Cup appearance in 36 years. It will be the team’s second game in Miami this year. A crowd of 47,000 showed up in March to see Peru play eventual World Cup finalist Croatia in an exhibition match.
The Peruvians went undefeated in their last eight World Cup qualifying matches and beat New Zealand 2-0 on aggregate in the intercontinental playoff. Peru won its first World Cup group match over Australia, but lost to France and Denmark.
Peru’s team features Jefferson Farfan, Paolo Guerrero, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores and Pedro Gallese.
Chile did not qualify for the World Cup, but won the past two Copa America tournaments in 2015 and 2016. Commonly referred to as “La Roja”, Chile has made nine World Cup appearances and recently advanced to the finals of the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia. The team’s roster includes Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United), Arturo Vidal (Barcelona), Claudio Bravo (Manchester City), and Charles Aranguiz (Bayern Leverkusen).
The other big South American matchup coming to Hard Rock Stadium is Colombia vs. Venezuela on Sept. 7. That match was announced in June and features Europe-based players from both squads. Colombia, which lost to England in penalty kicks in the World Cup Round of 16, is led by James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), David Ospina (Arsenal), Davidson Sanchez (Tottenham), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) and Radamel Falcao (Monaco).
Venezuela’s “Vino Tinto” team includes Rolf Feltscher (LA Galaxy), Josef Martinez (Atlanta United), Junior Moreno (DC United) and Jose Velasquez (Veracruz).
Fans interested in buying tickets for the Peru-Chile match can sign-up in advance during the pre-registration period from Aug. 6-12 at HardRockStadium.com. By preregistering, fans will be granted access to buy tickets during a pre-sale on Aug. 13-14. The general public ticket on sale will take place on August 15 starting at 10 a.m. Tickets for both matches will be available on Ticketmaster.com.
