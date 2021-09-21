Marlins rookie Trevor Rogers delivers best start in two months in loss to Nationals

After months of missed starts and short outings, Trevor Rogers returned to his first-half form Tuesday in a losing effort for the Miami Marlins.

Rogers completed five innings for the first time in more than two months and matched a career-high with 10 strikeouts in the Marlins’ 7-1 loss to the Washington Nationals in Miami.

The starting pitcher cruised through five innings and only ran into trouble in the sixth because of a couple of singles, a handful of errors and a costly leadoff walk. Rogers gave up only two hits and one walk in his first five innings, then issued a leadoff walk to start the sixth and gave up two more singles before exiting after 5 1/3 innings. The Marlins (64-87) also committed two errors in the inning and gave up a single on a hit with an expected batting average of .170, according to Statcast.

Rogers’ 5 1/3 innings and 96 pitches were his most since June, back before he was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. His 10 strikeouts were his most since April and even though he gave up four runs, only one was earned — a feat has managed only one other time since pitching the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in July.

Despite the loss, it was an important return to form the for the 23-year-old rookie. Rogers established himself as one of the best pitchers in the National League — full stop — in the first half of the season, going into the All-Star break with a 2.31 ERA and as the overwhelming favorite to win an MLB Rookie of the Year Award. His second half hasn’t been nearly as smooth.

The left-handed pitcher missed one start in July when he landed on the 10-day injured list for a back spasm, then didn’t pitch at all in August for myriad personal reasons. Both of his parents contracted COVID-19 and his mother had a serious bout with pneumonia because of it. While Rogers was away from the team to be with his parents, both of his grandfathers died within a week of each other. Rogers went from the family medical emergency list to the bereavement list and eventually to the restricted list throughout August before he eventually returned the Majors on Sept. 4.

The stop-and-start nature of his second half has meant success has been fleeting for Rogers since the All-Star Game. Until last week, Rogers hadn’t gotten through a second-half start without allowing multiple earned runs and even once he did Wednesday against the Nationals, he only lasted four innings.

“He really was just flat,” manager Don Mattingly said. “His stuff was really not great that day. ... Obviously, chopped up the second half. It’s been a little more difficult for him.”

Tuesday was a flashback to the early days of the season, when Rogers tore through opposing lineups to post a 1.87 ERA and average 6.9 strikeouts per game in the first two months of the year. On Tuesday, Rogers got 15 whiffs — five each with his fastball, slider and changeup — and his velocity was up from his season average on all three of his pitches, including 1.5 mph on his changeup. He struck out all three of Washington’s top three hitters and got star outfielder Juan Soto, who hadn’t struck out in 43 plate appearances, to drop to a knee as he flailed a third-strike changeup in the top of the sixth.

Trevor Rogers, Filthy 86mph Changeup.



10th K. pic.twitter.com/7iHnEifgkU — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 22, 2021

It was, however, the final out Rogers got. Nationals first baseman reached on an error, then Washington catcher Keibert Ruiz and Nationals outfielder Yadiel Hernandez hit back-to-back singles to help Washington (62-89) take a 3-1 lead.

Still, Rogers’ ERA dipped back to 2.67 — the lowest it has been since he gave up two runs in 4 2/3 innings in his first start off the restricted list earlier this month. If he had pitched enough innings to be eligible for leaderboards, Rogers would have the fifth best ERA in MLB.

With less than two weeks left in the season, Rogers could have two more starts left in the 2021 MLB season. The starter’s extended absence this summer let Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India surpass him as the favorite for the NL Rookie of the Year Award, but an outing like the one he delivered at loanDepot park could help him make a final push for the award.

Washington Nationals’ Alcides Escobar and Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes take their time getting up after colliding at home plate in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Miami. Escobar scored on the play. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Marta Lavandier AP

Fortes homers, takes big hit

Catcher Nick Fortes continued the red-hot start to his career by delivering Miami its only run Wednesday, then he weathered a scary collision at home just a half inning later.

After Fortes belted a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead, he went back to his usual spot behind home plate and collided with Nationals middle infielder Alcides Escobar in the top of the sixth.

Washington catcher Keibert Ruiz laced a game-tying single to left field with one out in the frame and Nationals third base coach Bob Henley waved Escobar home from second. Fortes set up in the base path as outfielder Lewis Brinson fired a throw home and Escobar with Fortes, sending both sprawling to the ground. Both players stayed down for close to a minute, and Fortes eventually shook himself off and stayed in the game.

Fortes popped up in bottom of the seventh and struck out in the bottom of the ninth to fall short of his first three-hit game. The rookie, who was making his second career start, is now 5 of 9 with two homers and a walk to start his Major League career.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 9:43 PM.