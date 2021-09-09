Brian Anderson may need surgery on shoulder injury: ‘We want to get those opinions soon’

Brian Anderson and the Miami Marlins are sorting through all options after the third baseman’s latest injury, and waiting for doctors’ opinions before figuring out what path his recovery might take.

One potential option, Anderson said, could be surgery on his left shoulder, which twice sent him to the injured list this season.

“They’ve been just getting different doctors’ opinions, seeing where we’re going to go from here on out,” said Anderson, who also plays some in the outfield. “We’re just waiting. Kind of the crappy part of it is just waiting and not knowing what the plan is.”

The Marlins placed Anderson on the 10-day IL with a left shoulder subluxation Friday, effectively ending his season after just 67 games.

It was the second time Anderson sustained a left shoulder subluxation in 2021. He also injured the shoulder in May and missed about two months.

Anderson also went on the IL with a left oblique strain in April and missed 11 games.

Should Anderson need surgery, he expects it would take about the entire offseason to recover. He expects he would be ready for spring training.

“That’s I think why we want to get those opinions soon,” Anderson said. “So we know which direction to go, so that I can have a full next season.”

Anderson is batting .249 with a .715 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and seven home runs in 264 plate appearances this year. When he was in the lineup, Anderson was Miami’s everyday third baseman and he was hoping to solidify his place the Marlins’ long-term plans in Kim Ng’s first season as general manager. He’s under team control for two more seasons.

In the meantime, Anderson is still able to run, exercise his core and do workouts with his right arm. He also said the shoulder feels better now than it did the last time he hurt it.

“Physically, it feels a little bit better,” Anderson said. “The doctors have been telling me that it’s very usual that the first time you pop it out it feels worse and then as you keep doing it it’s not better for it, but it actually hurts less.”

Marlins remember September 11 attacks

Miami held a moment of silence ahead of its Thursday game against the New York Mets to remember the Sept. 11 attacks ahead of the 20th anniversary.

The Marlins will be on the road for the actual anniversary, so the organization held a moment of silence at 6:23, then recognized members of South Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, who were deployed to New York and Washington in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks.