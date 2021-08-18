Wait until next year to worry too much about Marlins’ Luzardo. ‘We love what he can be’

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) pitches during baseball game at loanDepotPark in Miami on Friday, August 13, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Jesus Luzardo has, quite simply, not been good since he joined the Miami Marlins ahead of the trade deadline last month. In his first three starts, the pitcher posted an abysmal 9.20 ERA and gave up at least three earned runs in each outing. His overall ERA for the season — including his 13 appearances for the Oakland Athletics — ballooned to 7.52 and his career ERA rose to 5.31.

Don Mattingly and Kim Ng, however, aren’t worrying yet about the left-handed pitcher’s production and won’t until he gets a full offseason to make adjustments in the organization’s program.

“Anytime you identify things like that, those things don’t just take a screwdriver, you turn a knob and it’s all fixed,” Mattingly said. “A lot of things take time with guys because they build habits or thoughts and there are little things, and it has to be a trust.”

Luzardo, who made his fourth start as a Marlin on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park in Miami, was solid in his Marlins debut, allowing three earned runs with five strikeouts in an Aug. 2 win against the New York Mets, before giving up seven runs in his second outing and five in a win against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. He logged 13 strikeouts in his first three outings, but also walked 11.

Aside from the statistics in a small sample size, Luzardo has mostly been what was advertised. His 96-mph fastball and clear ability to miss bats are a reminder of why MLB.com once pegged him as the No. 12 overall prospect in baseball, but he has not yet put the pieces together at the highest level.

“Even though we’ve seen a few bumps, we’ve also seen him settle down at different points,” Ng said. “Being with a new club is a little overwhelming. Just going to be patient with him.”

For now, Luzardo’s command issues are frustrating him — his 6.8 walks per nine innings since arriving in Miami are double his career average — and he hopes his work with pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. will start to show in his results before the end of the year.

For Mattingly, it’s just the time he’s seeing Luzardo spend with Stottlemyre that’s most important.

There’s only so much Luzardo, who graduated from Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2016, can change in the middle of the season. The winter will be his chance to start becoming the pitcher he always hoped he’d become.

“They’ve been talking about some things and they’re working on some things that he identifies,” the manager said. “My goal for him is to get him consistent work, get him out there every fifth day, see what it looks like, try to keep working and getting better, and hopefully take him into the winter in a positive frame of mind and a positive place where he can continue to work throughout the winter.

“We love what he can be.”

Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers pitches the ball (28) during the second inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Marlins craft Rogers’ return plan

Trevor Rogers rejoined the Marlins earlier this week, but remains on the restricted list after Miami removed him from the bereavement list Tuesday. Miami is still working to sort out a specific plan for the rookie starting pitcher, although it will almost certainly involve some sort of rehab stint in the minor leagues.

Rogers, 23, hasn’t pitched since the final day of July and went on the family medical emergency list Aug. 3. The Marlins shifted him to the bereavement list Aug. 11. After Rogers missed the maximum of seven games on the bereavement list, Miami received permission from MLB to shift him to the restricted list, which allows him to remain inactive while the Marlins try to build him back up to Major League fitness.

Mattingly expects Rogers to need at least one outing to build up his innings.

“He’s been off long enough where we can’t just go out there and expect him to throw six innings just because he’s back in town,” Mattingly said. “We’ll have to build him just a little bit to get him back to where it’s safe to put him back out there again.”

Rogers has been one of the most impressive rookies in the Majors this year and was Miami’s lone representative at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game last month. Before landing on the family-medical-emergency list, Rogers was a frontrunner for an MLB Rookie of the Year Award.

A view of the main field at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

Marlins unveil spring training schedule

The Marlins will open up the 2022 Grapefruit League season with a home game at Roger Dean Stadium in the final days of February, and play 30 games, including 11 split-squad games, across February and March.

Miami will open spring training Feb. 26 against the Mets, then play a pair of road split-squad games against the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals the next two days to close out the month. The Marlins will play every day from March 1-27, except for March 9 and 23.

Miami will close out spring training March 27 against the Nationals in West Palm Beach and open the regular season March 31 at home against the Braves. The Marlins’ final home Grapefruit game is set for March 26 against New York.

MLB has not announced any game times for spring training in 2022.