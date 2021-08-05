Rookies, former top prospects impress future-minded Marlins in first week since trades

Braxton Garrett pounded his left fist into his glove and screamed while Jorge Alfaro made an easy throw to first base, and Garrett strutted back to the Miami Marlins’ dugout. His slider had befuddled Javier Baez and got the superstar to strike out for the third time Thursday to end the top of the fifth inning.

It had been a thoroughly unusual 24th-birthday celebration for the starting pitcher — he wriggled out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the first, and worked around five hits and four walks in five shutout innings — and he was headed back into the clubhouse with a lead against the first-place New York Mets. It was enough to put the Marlins in position for victory — they won 4-2 after Jorge Alfaro and Lewis Brinson led a three-run eighth inning — and it was another reason for future optimism at the end of the first homestand since the trade deadline.

Garrett began the day by getting called up for the fifth time this season. It was the perfect birthday gift for the up-and-down rookie, who has now made four starts in the Majors this season and 11 for Triple A Jacksonville, and it was a chance to make another impression on general manager Kim Ng, CEO Derek Jeter and all the other decision-makers within the organization as they try to figure out how to get Miami back to playoff contention in 2022.

It was a difficult one to judge. He didn’t allow a run and left with a 1-0 lead, but he also gave up five hits, walked four, allowed a baserunner in every inning and used six well-timed strikeouts to survive.

In the first inning, the first batter of the game legged out an infield single on a ground ball to third, the second batter walked to first base on five pitches and the third loaded the bases with a single to shallow right field. Garrett’s margin for error, in his first MLB start in nearly two weeks, was gone, so he loaded up and tried to string together a perfect three-batter sequence.

It started with a five-pitch strikeout to J.D. Davis, getting the Mets’ slugging third baseman to swing over an 85-mph changeup. It continued with a three-pitch strikeout of Baez, getting the shortstop to swing over a 90-mph sinker. Against Michael Conforto, Garrett was in trouble again, down 3-1 in the count against the Mets outfielder, yet it didn’t deter the left-handed pitcher. He tried to be perfect again, painted the bottom of the strike zone with a fastball and got Conforto to fly out to center field to end the frame.

In the next three innings, Garrett worked around one one-out single and two one-out walks to make it to the fifth without much trouble. He struck out Davis to end the third and fanned Baez again at the start of the fourth, then got two outs on four pitches to start the fifth before New York gave him one last challenge. Mets slugger Dominic Smith singled to left, Davis walked and Baez returned to the plate with a chance to at least even the game.

Garrett went down and in five straight times and Baez worked a full count to force the starter to finally throw him something over the plate. Twice Garrett had fooled him with his sinker, a pitch he used 15 times to get three strikeouts, so he unfurled a slider for only the 10th time in the game and got Baez to swing over it once again.

Braxton Garrett's not playing today—3 strikeouts on Javier Báez!



: Bally Sports Florida

: https://t.co/WiAS1sAqfF

: Bally Sports app#JuntosMiami #MLB pic.twitter.com/AdDcB0WTPt — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) August 5, 2021

The five shutout innings lowered Garrett’s ERA from 4.37 to 3.58 and his ERA in five starts this year is now 2.92, with his overall mark inflated by his lone ugly relief appearance back in May. Garrett, who was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 MLB draft and is still the organization’s No. 7 prospect in MLB.com’s rankings, is thrusting himself back into Miami’s future plans and, if this first homestand after the trade deadline is an indication, the Marlins are ready to take a look at as many young players as possible.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

On Friday, any illusions of contention finally vanished for Miami. The Marlins traded away outfielders Starling Marte and Adam Duvall, and relief pitchers Yimi Garcia and John Curtiss ahead of the deadline, officially turning their attention toward the future.

When the homestand began Friday, a rookie pitcher was on the mound, the two corner outfielders were making their MLB debuts and all but two players in the starting lineup were 28 or younger.

It has been the same throughout the last week. In these seven games, six pitchers have started at least once, and all six were either rookies or younger than 26, including Garrett. In the field, Miami had outfielder Jesus De La Cruz make his MLB debut Friday, started rookie newcomer Alex Jackson at catcher three times and asked Alfaro to make his first career appearance in the outfield Tuesday.

The results, at first, were ugly and then intriguing. The New York Yankees began the Marlins’ homestand by sweeping a three-game series from Friday through Monday, then Miami bounced back to take 3 of 4 from the Mets, while fully embracing future sight. In the eighth inning Thursday, shortstop Miguel Rojas drew a one-out walk, rookie middle infielder Jazz Chisholm ripped a single to right and Alfaro knocked a go-ahead single to center. Lewis Brinson was next at the plate and the outfielder, who was once the No. 16 prospect in baseball and still only 27, drilled a two-run double to the wall in right-center field at 107.3 mph off the bat, igniting the crowd of 9,745 at loanDepot park into a frenzy.