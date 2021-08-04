Miami Marlins
Marlins 2022 schedule highlights: Opening Day at home and a chance to see Ohtani in Miami
The Miami Marlins will open the 2022 MLB season by renewing their rivalry with the Atlanta Braves with a four-game home series at loanDepot park.
The Marlins unveiled their 2022 schedule Wednesday as part of a leaguewide release and they will begin it in Miami on the final day of March with a series of games against their fiercest National League East rival. They will then finish their season-opening seven-game homestand with a three-game interleague series against the Texas Rangers.
Home games are also mostly returning to 6:40 p.m. starts in 2022 after typically starting at 7:10 p.m. this year.
For the Marlins and the entire NL East, interleague play next season will be against teams from the American League West, which means the Los Angeles Angels — with superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout — will come to Miami for a pair of games in July.
The Marlins will also welcome the Seattle Mariners to South Florida for a series at the end of April and continue their interleague, in-state rivalry with the Tampa Bay Rays at home in August.
Miami also will have two road games against the Rays in May, two against the Angels in April, and full road series against the Houston Astros in June and against the Oakland Athletics in August.
The Marlins will close out the season on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers in October to cap a season-ending six-game road trip, which also includes a two-game road set against the New York Mets. Miami’s home finale is against the Washington Nationals in September.
As for the spring and summer holidays, the Marlins will play on the road against the Colorado Rockies on Memorial Day, on the road against the Mets on Juneteenth, on the road against the Nationals on Independence Day and are off on Labor Day in the middle of a six-game homestand.
The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set for July 19.
Full schedule
- March 31-April 3: vs. Braves
- April 4-6: vs. Rangers
- April 8-10: at Giants
- April 11-12: at Angels
- April 14-17: vs. Phillies
- April 19-21: vs. Cardinals
- April 22-24: at Braves
- April 26-28: at Nationals
- April 29-May 1: vs. Mariners
- May 2-4: vs. Diamondbacks
- May 5-8: at Padres
- May 9-11: at Diamondbacks
- May 13-15: vs. Brewers
- May 16-18: vs. Nationals
- May 20-22: vs. Braves
- May 24-25: at Rays
- May 27-29: at Braves
- May 30-June 1: at Rockies
- June 2-5: vs. Giants
- June 7-9: vs. Nationals
- June 10-12: at Astros
- June 12-15: at Phillies
- June 17-20: at Mets
- June 21-23: vs. Rockies
- June 24-26: vs. Mets
- June 27-29: at Cardinals
- July 1-4: at Nationals
- July 5-6: vs. Angels
- July 7-10: at Mets
- July 11-14: vs. Pirates
- July 15-17: vs. Phillies
- July 22-24: at Pirates
- July 25-18: at Reds
- July 29-31: vs. Mets
- Aug. 1-3: vs. Reds
- Aug. 5-7: at Cubs
- Aug. 9-11: at Phillies
- Aug. 12-14: vs. Braves
- Aug. 15-17: vs. Padres
- Aug. 19-21: at Dodgers
- Aug. 22-24: at Athletics
- Aug. 26-29: vs. Dodgers
- Aug. 30-31: vs. Rays
- Sept. 2-4: at Braves
- Sept. 6-8: at Phillies
- Sept. 9-11: vs. Mets
- Sept. 13-15: vs. Phillies
- Sept. 16-18: at Nationals
- Sept. 19-21: vs. Cubs
- Sept. 23-25: vs. Nationals
- Sept. 27-28: at Mets
- Sept. 29-Oct. 2: at Brewers
