Marlins 2022 schedule highlights: Opening Day at home and a chance to see Ohtani in Miami

The Miami Marlins will open the 2022 MLB season by renewing their rivalry with the Atlanta Braves with a four-game home series at loanDepot park.

The Marlins unveiled their 2022 schedule Wednesday as part of a leaguewide release and they will begin it in Miami on the final day of March with a series of games against their fiercest National League East rival. They will then finish their season-opening seven-game homestand with a three-game interleague series against the Texas Rangers.

Home games are also mostly returning to 6:40 p.m. starts in 2022 after typically starting at 7:10 p.m. this year.

For the Marlins and the entire NL East, interleague play next season will be against teams from the American League West, which means the Los Angeles Angels — with superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout — will come to Miami for a pair of games in July.

The Marlins will also welcome the Seattle Mariners to South Florida for a series at the end of April and continue their interleague, in-state rivalry with the Tampa Bay Rays at home in August.

Miami also will have two road games against the Rays in May, two against the Angels in April, and full road series against the Houston Astros in June and against the Oakland Athletics in August.

The Marlins will close out the season on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers in October to cap a season-ending six-game road trip, which also includes a two-game road set against the New York Mets. Miami’s home finale is against the Washington Nationals in September.

As for the spring and summer holidays, the Marlins will play on the road against the Colorado Rockies on Memorial Day, on the road against the Mets on Juneteenth, on the road against the Nationals on Independence Day and are off on Labor Day in the middle of a six-game homestand.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set for July 19.

Full schedule

March 31-April 3: vs. Braves

April 4-6: vs. Rangers

April 8-10: at Giants

April 11-12: at Angels

April 14-17: vs. Phillies

April 19-21: vs. Cardinals

April 22-24: at Braves

April 26-28: at Nationals

April 29-May 1: vs. Mariners

May 2-4: vs. Diamondbacks

May 5-8: at Padres

May 9-11: at Diamondbacks

May 13-15: vs. Brewers

May 16-18: vs. Nationals

May 20-22: vs. Braves

May 24-25: at Rays

May 27-29: at Braves

May 30-June 1: at Rockies

June 2-5: vs. Giants

June 7-9: vs. Nationals

June 10-12: at Astros

June 12-15: at Phillies

June 17-20: at Mets

June 21-23: vs. Rockies

June 24-26: vs. Mets

June 27-29: at Cardinals

July 1-4: at Nationals

July 5-6: vs. Angels

July 7-10: at Mets

July 11-14: vs. Pirates

July 15-17: vs. Phillies

July 22-24: at Pirates

July 25-18: at Reds

July 29-31: vs. Mets

Aug. 1-3: vs. Reds

Aug. 5-7: at Cubs

Aug. 9-11: at Phillies

Aug. 12-14: vs. Braves

Aug. 15-17: vs. Padres

Aug. 19-21: at Dodgers

Aug. 22-24: at Athletics

Aug. 26-29: vs. Dodgers

Aug. 30-31: vs. Rays

Sept. 2-4: at Braves

Sept. 6-8: at Phillies

Sept. 9-11: vs. Mets

Sept. 13-15: vs. Phillies

Sept. 16-18: at Nationals

Sept. 19-21: vs. Cubs

Sept. 23-25: vs. Nationals

Sept. 27-28: at Mets

Sept. 29-Oct. 2: at Brewers