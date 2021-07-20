Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara goes on bereavement list ahead of scheduled start in Washington

The Miami Marlins are temporarily down to just one starting pitcher left from their projected preseason rotation after they placed Sandy Alcantara on the bereavement list Tuesday.

The starting pitcher was slated to make his second start of the second half Wednesday against the Washinton Nationals at Nationals Park.

Alcantara’s departure comes three days after the Marlins placed fellow starting pitcher Pablo Lopez on the 10-day injured list with a right rotator cuff strain. Miami was already without rookie starting pitcher Sixto Sanchez, who has not pitched and will not pitch this season because of a shoulder injury, and pitcher Elieser Hernandez is also on the 60-day IL with a quadriceps strain, although he began his bullpen progression Friday and could return next month.

All-Star starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, who’s the frontrunner for an MLB Rookie of the Year Award, is the only starter left from the Opening Day rotation. He’s set to make his first start of the second half Tuesday in Washington.

While the Marlins sit firmly in the National League East cellar, Alcantara, Rogers and Lopez have formed one of MLB’s best top threes, with each posting an ERA better than 3.25. Alcantara, 25, currently brings up the rear at 3.23, but has pitched the third most innings in the NL this year and leads the Majors with 20 starts. Lopez has a 3.03 ERA and Rogers entered Tuesday with a 2.31 mark.

With Alcantara out, Miami called up relief pitcher Luis Madero from Triple A Jacksonville. The Marlins moved middle infielder Jose Devers to the 60-day IL to make room for Madero on the 40-man roster.