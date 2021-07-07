A nightmare weekend could’ve crushed Marlins’ season. The bullpen is trying to save it

Four days later, Pablo Lopez still wasn’t happy about what happened Friday in Atlanta. The first pitch of the game, he said Friday, got away from him and he plunked Ronald Acuna Jr. The Atlanta Braves complained and alleged the hit by pitch was intentional, and the referees eventually relented to their gripes and ejected the starting pitcher.

Acuna scored in the first inning for the only run in the Miami Marlins’ loss at Truist Park. Five relief pitchers combined to throw eight full innings without an earned run. It was perhaps the best pitching performance of the Marlins’ season and it was only the start of a marathon week for their bullpen.

“What’s been going on with the bullpen is really what hurts me the most,” Lopez said Tuesday after helping Miami beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in 10 innings. “You can see that lingering effect.”

Staring with those eight innings Friday, Marlins relievers have combined to pitch 24 2/3 innings in five games and, instead of letting on frustrating loss Friday spiral into a season-killing skid, Miami has thrived. On Wednesday, the Marlins stuck with the bullpen approach, starting pitcher Ross Detwiler, who has made the vast majority of his appearances this year as a reliever, and asking for their relief pitchers to shoulder the burden of a bullpen game against the defending-champion Dodgers at loanDepot park.

Entering Wednesday, nine different relievers had contributed, six had pitched at least 2 2/3 innings and six had pitched on back-to-back days. Relief pitchers Anthony Bender and Richard Bleier had both pitched four innings in the last five games, and Bleier pitched in all three games against the Braves from Friday through Sunday. Miami’s bullpen combined for a 2.55 ERA and 1.50 walks plus hits per inning pitched, and opponents batted just .221 without a single home run. Throw away Yimi Garcia’s ninth-inning meltdown from Sunday, when he blew a save by giving up four runs in the ninth, and the ERA dips all the way 1.14.

Friday was the sort of loss capable of derailing an entire week and potentially an entire season, considering the Marlins’ place in the bottom of the National League East standings. Instead, Miami rode its bullpen to three wins in their next four games, including a pair of victories against Los Angeles on Monday and Tuesday. The Marlins still began Wednesday sitting 8 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Mets, but they had the division’s best run differential and spent the start of the week making up ground.

“Obviously, they’re a competitive group and I think that’s what you get with your teams that if you get it going right is they do feel that group, like they’re all kind of intertwined,” manager Don Mattingly said. “They want to be able to pick each other up and be the group that is that bullpen unit that’s strong, it’s versatile and they take pride in what they do, so I feel like we have that.

“I think they probably like the challenge of it.”

Two of the relievers to pitch back-to-back games in this stretch were added within the last week, including pitcher David Hess, who got wins Monday and Tuesday. Bender, who was pitching in independent leagues the last two years and is now a surprise contender for an MLB Rookie of the Year Award, picked up his first save Monday. No matter who Miami has trotted out to the mound, there has seldom been a weak link.

Monday was the perfect encapsulation: Garcia, Detwiler, Bleier and fellow relief pitchers Anthony Bass and Dylan Floro were all unavailable, so Mattingly turned to Bender, Hess, and lesser-utilized relief pitchers Steven Okert and Zach Pop to finish off a one-run win. All three of Miami’s wins since Friday have come by one run and the Marlins had only six all year before this weekend.

With its season on the brink, Miami is winning games in a way it hasn’t all year. There might be too much ground to make up, but the Marlins keep preacing an optimistic tone because of their run differential and the lack of a dominant team in their division. Miami has played with a thin margin for error all year because of its lackluster offense and a potentially season-saving run from its bullpen is keeping Miami afloat while tries to figure out its best course of action for the July 31 trade deadline.

“We believe that we can get back in this thing,” Mattingly said. “When you’ve got horses like we have on the mound and guys are throwing the ball good, you can get on a roll. We just haven’t been able to do it yet, so I’m still not backing away from what we can accomplish this year.”

El abridor de los Marlins Sandy Alcántara lanza en el primer inning del partido ante los Nacionales de Washington, el 27 de junio de 2021 en Miami. Rhona Wise Foto: AP

Up next

The Marlins will wrap up their four-game series — and penultimate series before the All-Star break — against the Dodgers at 1:10 p.m.

After leaning heavily on its bullpen for six games, Miami hopes to get a long outing from starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara, who has pitched the second most innings in the Majors this year. Los Angeles pitcher Julio Urias will take the mound opposite Alcantara.