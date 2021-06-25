Opposing pitchers started to adjust to Jazz Chisholm. Now he’s learning to adjust to them

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s routine Thursday, a slight departure from his usual pregame procedure, worked well, so it only made sense for the middle infielder to stick with it Friday, when the Miami Marlins continued their four game series against the Washington Nationals.

Once again, Chisholm was alone with James Rowson at home plate hours before first pitch Friday. Victor Robles, the Nationals’ struggling outfield, finished his early session and then the infield was all Chisholm’s. Like he did 24 hours earlier, the rookie took swing after swing at a ball on a tee while his hitting coach watched. On Thursday, it helped him snap a 11-game homer drought and put together his first multi-hit game in nearly a week, and he was hoping for the same results Friday.

“I’ve been hitting a lot of ground balls. Even when I square it up, it’s on the ground,” Chisholm said Thursday. “I was getting out, rolling over to second base a lot. ... That’s what we worked on.”

The 23-year-old Bahamian had been stuck in one of his worst slumps of the 2021 MLB season, hitless in 5 of 7 games before he busted out with two hits and a three-run home run Thursday. He knew what was going wrong — 10 of his last 18 batted balls were groundouts and even two of his three hits had a negative launch angle — but he actually needed some help from Miguel Rojas to find a fix. The shortstop, Chisholm said, noticed the left-handed hitter wasn’t staying through the ball when opponents were pitching him inside. The result was a steady diet of grounders to second base.

Rojas pointed it out to Chisholm on Wednesday. A day later, Chisholm recruited Rowson for some extra early work before the Marlins began their four-game series against the Nationals in Miami and, in the eighth inning, the work paid off. Washington relief pitcher Justin Miller fired Chisholm one of those inside pitches, hoping to get the infielder to ground out again. Instead, he mimicked the swing he spent the afternoon working on, and launched his ninth home run of the year 414 feet and over the fence in right-center field.

“It’s not hard to tell when everybody’s throwing inside fastballs. It’s not hard to tell when they’re throwing outside fastballs. You see how they pitch you and then you make your adjustment from there,” Chisholm said. “It’s not really knowing how they’re pitching you. It’s knowing what you are doing with those pitches and knowing if that’s the way you should be approaching those.”

The homer was a needed punctuation to another otherwise frustrating loss. The Marlins were six outs away from getting shut out for the second time in four games before Chisholm’s blast and Chisholm, who has positioned himself as a hopeful for the National League Rookie of the Year this season, is capable of sparking the offense almost siglehandedly. Of his 17 multi-hit games, 10 have coincided with wins, including a stretch from June 8-11 when Chisholm had two hits in four straight games and the Marlins went 3-1.

“His work’s been pretty good. I think it can always improve as far as just the focus on it, but I think adjustments for him are, in general for a young guy, pretty good,” manager Don Mattingly said Thursday. “The biggest thing is he’s confident and he’s not going to let one or two bad games deter him from thinking he can play here. That’s the good thing. ... The better his work gets — the more consistent it gets, the more defined it gets — the better he’s going to be.”

Miami Marlins right fielder Garrett Cooper (26) looks from the dugout during the second inning of their baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot park on Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Marlins activate Cooper, option Diaz

The Marlins struggling offense got a much-needed boost Friday with the return of Garrett Cooper from the injured list.

The slugger, who had been out since June 7 with a lumbar strain, immediately returned to the lineup as Miami’s first baseman and No. 3 hitter. He’ll be an option for the Marlins as both an outfielder, potentially platooning with Jesus Sanchez until fellow outfielder Corey Dickerson returns from the injured list, and a backup to first baseman Jesus Aguilar.

Cooper’s return also allowed Miami to option first baseman Lewin Diaz back to Triple A Jacksonville. The rookie, who’s the organization’s No. 6 prospect in the MLB.com rankings, saw just 13 plate appearances after being called up June 9 to replace Cooper. At the time, general manager Kim Ng said it was “not ideal” to have Diaz in the Majors to back up Aguilar. Now he’ll get a chance to get regular at-bats again in the minors as an everyday player.

Diaz is batting .236 with seven home runs and an .800 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 28 games with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this year.