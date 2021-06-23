Lack of command — and run support — doom Trevor Rogers, as Marlins get swept by Blue Jays

It’s not just that there haven’t been many blemishes for Trevor Rogers through 15 starts in his spectacular rookie season for the Miami Marlins: There haven’t been any.

Before the Marlins’ 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, the star starting pitcher’s worst outing came last month, when he went five innings and gave up three runs in a loss to the Washington Nationals. On Wednesday, he did the same: five innings, three runs allowed and a loss because his offense couldn’t pick him up.

It was perhaps his worst start of the 2021 MLB season. He fell behind 2-0 in the first inning when he couldn’t navigate the gauntlet at the top of the Blue Jays’ lineup. He issued first-pitch balls to seven of the first 12 batters he faced. The 23-year-old starter, pitching on seven days’ rest, needed 20 pitches to get through the first inning, 19 to get through the second and failed to pitch into the sixth inning for the first time in nearly a month.

He left after five innings and 83 pitches, replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth with Miami (31-42) trailing 3-0 and in danger of a two-game sweep at the hands of Toronto. The Marlins finished the quick series with a team ERA of just 2.50 and lost twice because they combined to score just two runs across the two games.

After starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara gave up just one run in eight innings of a losing effort Tuesday, Miami slipped to 11 games below .500 for the first time this year, leaving another 6,164 at loanDepot park frustrated after a loss almost entirely absent of offense.

While he was far from his usual dominant self, Rogers still put the Marlins in position to manage a series split in Miami. He goaded the Blue Jays (37-35) into 15 swings and misses, and got 11 more called strikes. With his fastball command struggling, Rogers (7-4) adjusted and threw his four-seam fastball less than 50 percent of the time for the first time all season, while going to his slider a season-high 31 percent of the time. After he began the game with two adventurous innings, Rogers only threw three more first-pitch balls in his final three innings.

In the first inning, star shortstop Bo Bichette hit a one-out single and superstar corner infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with a one-out walk. Toronto outfielder Teoscar Hernandez drove Bichette home with an RBI double, star outfielder George Spring sent Guerrero home with an RBI single and Rogers was saddled with a rare two-run deficit before he even got a second out.

In nine of his first 14 starts this season, Rogers had given up one run or none. The May loss to the Nationals was the only time he gave up more than two, until Wednesday, when Rogers gave up a leadoff double to star middle infielder Marcus Semien in the fifth, then an RBI single to Bichette to fall into an even rarer three-run deficit.

The Marlins, after managing only three hits Tuesday, had five Wednesday and even brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth. They scored their only run, though, on a solo home run by Starling Marte in the bottom of the sixth, and only had four hits and a walk against Blue Jays starting pitcher Robbie Ray. Marte’s homer came off Ray (5-3) and then Toronto turned to its bullpen to skate through the final three innings, and hand Miami another loss at home.

Jesus Sanchez’s promising exit velocity

After belting his second home run of the season in the Marlins’ 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday, outfielder Jesus Sanchez kept making hard contact Wednesday, ripping a 101.3-mph lineout to left field in the fourth inning.

The lineout gave the rookie outfielder seven straight batted balls with at least a 90-mph exit velocity and three of those topped 100 mph.

After going hitless in his season debut, Sanchez collected hits in five straights and had a .720 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, entering Wednesday.

It’s a massive step after his rocky debut in the 2020 MLB season. Sanchez, pressed into duty because of Miami’s COVID-19 issues last year, batted .040 in 10 games.

“His demeanor, I think, has been better,” manager Don Mattingly said. “He started off even a little slow this time. You always see guys come up totally confident, bouncing around, but he didn’t seem to panic over a couple games where it didn’t really fall his way. He was hitting some balls hard, he wasn’t getting hits. Everything looked the same. I think that’s the biggest. I hate to use the word maturity because he’s always been, I feel like, mature in the way he was going about it, but just a little bit more experience, a little bit more of knowing what to expect. He’ll still have his patches, but I think he looks a lot better this year.

“Last year was tough on him and he learned from it. We talked about it with Trevor last year: He wasn’t great last year. He had some good stretches and did some things good, but they learned a lot from that.”

Garrett Cooper begins rehab assignment

The Marlins lineup could get a boost by the end of the week.

Garrett Cooper began a rehab assignment with Triple A Jacksonville on Wednesday, putting him on track to potentially return sometime during Miami’s upcoming four-game series against Washington later this week.

The slugger has been on the 10-day injured list since June 9 with a lumbar strain after he batted .248 with a .720 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 52 games. With fellow outfielder Corey Dickerson likely out for at least another month, Cooper could have a path to consistent playing time in a corner outfield spot, potentially platooning with Sanchez.

Up next

The Marlins open up a four-game series against the Nationals on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. in Miami.

Washington pitcher Joe Ross is slated to start for the Nationals (35-36) on Thursday and star starting pitcher Max Scherzer is in line to pitch the series finale Sunday. Starting pitcher Cody Poteet will pitch Game 1 for the Marlins.