Jon Berti’s late-inning redemption lifts Marlins to 4-2 victory over the Phillies

The Marlins are a couple of players down in the infield.

The sight of Jon Berti’s glove missing a ground ball, which led to a go-ahead Phillies’ run, didn’t help matters.

But Berti erased that miscue with a clutch two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the eighth, which helped the Marlins rally for a 4-2 win over the visiting Phillies on Wednesday night at loanDepot Park.

“I had just moved past the error [at that point] and focused on the process of that at-bat and fought off as many as I could and just put a good bat on it,” Berti said.

Berti slapped a 98-mph fastball past Phillies second baseman Jean Segura to complete an eight-pitch at-bat against reliever Sam Coonrod to score Adam Duvall and Isan Diaz. Berti then stole second, setting up an RBI single by rookie Jose Devers, who started at shortstop with Miguel Rojas getting a day of rest.

Berti’s heroics came three innings after the Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the fifth when Segura reached on his miscue at third when he couldn’t scoop up a ground ball. Segura scored two batters later on a Rhys Hoskins sacrifice fly.

“The guys just kept getting after it and finally we were able to break through,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “Bert gave us a big at-bat and Devers giving us a little more of a cushion was nice too.”

Yimi Garcia hit Roman Quinn with a pitch to open the ninth, but worked around it and nailed down his ninth save.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola gave up one run, struck out six, walked three and allowed only two hits on 97 pitches.

Nick Neidert was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville and made his first start since April 20th. Neidert went four innings and gave up one run on four hits, struck out three and walked two.

To make room for Neidert on the active roster, the Marlins designated Shawn Morimando for assignment.

INJURY UPDATES

Jazz Chisholm Jr. sat out Wednesday’s game after rolling his right ankle while rounding first base in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to the Phillies. He is considered day-to-day.

Mattingly said Chisholm was walking normally without a limp when he showed up to the ballpark for treatment on Wednesday.

“(His ankle) was just a little bit swollen,” Mattingly said. “We’re encouraged by the news that he’s walking regular. He may need a little bit of time, but the initial signs were good.”

If Chisholm avoids a prolonged absence, it would benefit a depleted Marlins’ infield already without Brian Anderson (shoulder), whom general manager Kim Ng said this week would be “out for at least several weeks.”

Garrett Cooper was also scratched from the lineup shortly before the game with right oblique tightness. Adam Duvall started in right field and hit in the cleanup spot.

“I feel good about our guys and Berti anywhere we put him,” Mattingly said. “You miss (Anderson) in all aspects, and he’s a middle of the order bat so you can’t replace that, but I feel like those guys can be contributors to make plays.”

Mattingly said Cooper was hitting in the cage pregame and felt fine, but then his side started tightening up. Mattingly said Cooper could sit again Thursday, but expects him back “fairly soon.”

GETTING RHYTHM BACK

Jorge Alfaro started his second game since returning from the IL after missing over a month with a hamstring injury.

Mattingly said the team is likely to split reps behind the plate between him and Sandy Leon as he gets back into the rhythm of playing regularly again. Alfaro caught all nine innings in both games.

“It feels good to be back, to be with the team here, with the family here,” Alfaro said. “I always try to give them 100 percent. Now I have the opportunity. Last month, I was just focused on getting healthy, just to get through the rehab and get back as soon as possible.”

Alfaro, who went 1-for-7 combined in these first two games back, hit .313 with a double and three RBI in 16 at-bats over the five games prior to his injury.

“I was feeling better at the plate,” Alfaro said. “Nothing’s changed. I’m just going to come back and try to play hard like I always do and whatever happens, happens. I’m just going to make sure that whenever I step on the field, I’m going to give 100 percent for my team.”