Jorge Alfaro is lineup’s weak link so far. Here’s how the Marlins hope to get him going

There are telltale signs — beyond just the abysmal offensive numbers — the Miami Marlins can look at and tell why Jorge Alfaro is off to such a rocky offensive start to the 2021 MLB season.

It starts in the batter’s box, where Alfaro’s anticipatory bat wiggle is a little more tense than it typically is. It continues on the basepaths, where Alfaro is running noticeably slower as an act of caution for his dinged up left hamstring. They’re signs of change for the catcher, Don Mattingly said, and an intentional effort for the Marlins to unlock the best in Alfaro.

“We’re trying to calm him down,” the manager said. “We feel like he’d be probably a better hitter at 80 percent.”

In his three years in Miami, Alfaro has carved out a role as the Marlins’ everyday catcher with obvious hallmarks to his often up-and-down performance.

His arm strength behind the plate is tantalizing. His raw power is undeniable. For a catcher, his speed is almost legendary. It all comes as part of the package for Alfaro, who’s always going “full out,” Mattingly said, and has never batted better than .262. The nickname “El Oso,” Spanish for “The Bear,” is fitting for the 6-foot-3, 230-pound righty.

After Alfaro batted just .226 with a .280 on-base percentage and .344 slugging percentage last season, Miami (5-7) is trying to harness the best of his bear-like attributes by slowing him down. Mechanically, his issues at the plate come on his turn and the Marlins’ belief is, essentially, he’s trying to do too much to generate power.

‘That’s really where we feel like a lot of the problems come. When he starts to try to get more, he seems to do it with the turn,” Mattingly said. “The guys are trying to keep him calm and trying to get him to stay at 80 percent.”

While injuries have held him up early this season, Alfaro is the clear weak link in the lineup so far, a fixture at No. 8 in the order — where hit again Friday against the San Francisco Giants (8-4) at loanDepot park in Miami — and one of only two regulars with a batting average worse than .250. His adjusted OPS — which adjusts on-base-plus-slugging percentage for park factors and puts it in context of league averages, where 100 is average — sat at 7 through six games.

The Marlins feel good about Alfaro’s hamstring after he missed four games last week, but the time away, Mattingly believes, has been a contributor to his slow start. There’s also just not a large sample size yet and some Statcast metrics suggest a breakout coming, as his average exit velocity of 93.8 mph is the best of his career and fifth best among catchers with at least 10 balls put in play.

Defensively, his progress has also impressed Mattingly and receiving was maybe his biggest focus in the offseason. So far this year, he’s one of 14 catchers with at least a 50-percent called strike rate on the edges of the zone after he was at just 41.3 percent last year.

“It doesn’t help a guy early in the season to have multiple days off and then try to not necessarily start over, but get that timing and start getting into some type of rhythm,” Mattingly said. “We’re happy with Jorgie.”

Miami Marlins pitcher Sixto Sanchez warms up in the bullpen before a spring training game against the Houston Astros on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Sixto Sanchez, Elieser Hernandez throwing

Pitchers Sixto Sanchez, Elieser Hernandez and Edward Cabrera are all progressing in their rehabs in Jacksonville, throwing from various distances at Miami’s alternate training site.

Cabrera, who’s recovering from an inflamed nerve in his right biceps, is farthest along and throwing from 75 feet, followed by Hernandez, then Sanchez.

Hernandez, who started the Marlins’ third game of the season April 3 before landing on the injured list with right biceps tendon inflammation, is throwing from 60 feet. Sanchez, who’s dealing with right shoulder inflammation, is still throwing from 45.