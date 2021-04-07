Deja vu: Marlins waste another good start, finish frustrating opening homestand at 1-5

With a thunderous crack of the bat echoing off the roof of loanDepot park, all Pablo Lopez was avert his eyes and start to walk off the mound, resigned to what Yadier Molina had just done to his Miami Marlins.

Once again, they were going to face a late deficit. The catcher smashed a 427-foot, two-run home run over the left-field fence and the St. Louis Cardinals had some breathing room against the Marlins’ stagnant offense — more than enough for a 7-0 win.

Miami has been through it over and over again in this opening week of the 2021 MLB season. The starting pitcher usually fares well. The offense doesn’t. A late home run or two — usually given up by the Marlins’ bullpen, but not this time — is enough to send Miami to another loss.

It happened again Wednesday and now the Marlins are sitting alone at the bottom of the National League East standings after their first homestand of the season.

After a thrilling 2020 season, Miami (1-5) is in the midst of a recurring nightmare to start 2021.

Manager Don Mattingly can pick any number of words to sum up the first week of this season — “frustrated,” “disappointed,” “not the start we wanted” — as losses have piled up at a rate he rarely saw in the 2020 MLB season.

Last season was a miracle for the the Marlins, who weathered the Majors’ most significant COVID-19 outbreak to post their best winning percentage since 2009 and reach the MLB postseason for the first time since they won the 2003 World Series. They went eight straight days without playing a game early in the year and trotted out a roster filled with fringe Major Leaguers, no-name rookies and prematurely promoted prospects once they could finally start playing.

On the field, they only had one stretch similar to the one Miami faced in the first week of this season. The Marlins lost 6 of 7 in the first month last year before they regrouped. It was the only time in the abbreviated 60-game season they lost 5 of 6, as they’ve now done to start this new year.

“Obviously,” Mattingly said, “this is not the start we wanted to get out of the box with.”

The script was nearly identical all throughout Miami’s six-game homestand. In four of the six games, the Marlins’ starter went at least five innings while allowing two runs or fewer. In two of the six, a relief pitcher took the loss for Miami, with home runs the primary culprit. The Marlins scored four runs or fewer in all five losses and have one of the five lowest scoring offenses in baseball.

The same formula persisted Wednesday and the Cardinals (4-2) finished off a three-game sweep.

Marlins waste another starter’s gem

Lopez cruised through six innings, scattering two hits and a walk to keep the Marlins locked in a scoreless tie into the seventh inning. He started the seventh by striking out Nolan Arenado — inducing a screamed profanity from the star third baseman — and then survived a long lineout from St. Louis shortstop Paul DeJong before walking Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter. With two outs and a runner on first base, Molina punished Lopez (0-1) to put St. Louis up 2-0, drawing groans from the crowd of 5,244 in Miami.

Lopez’s day ended after the right-handed pitcher allowed three hits, two walks and two runs with six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings, raising his ERA to 1.54 through two starts.

Once again, the Marlins’ offense couldn’t support him. Miami scored just two runs Monday and one Tuesday, and suffered its first shutout loss of the season at the hands of Jack Flaherty and the Cardinals bullpen.

What’s ailing the Marlins’ offense?

Six days after the Cincinnati Reds rocked Flaherty (1-0) for six runs in 4 1/3 innings, the St. Louis starting pitcher blanked the Marlins for six innings, giving up just one hit and four walks, and striking out six.

Miami’s offensive issues through six games have been numerous. The Marlins went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position Wednesday and are now batting .180 in those situations this season. They went 0 for 9 with runners on any base and are now batting .215 with only 13 RBIs with men on.

Their batting average and on-base percentages both rank in the bottom half of the league, and their slugging percentage sits in the bottom third.

They’ve gotten unlucky, too: They’ve hit 13 balls at least 350 feet and nine have been outs, while their opponents have had 9 of 20 such hits leave the ballpark.

“There’s been some things that aren’t as good as you would like, so obviously a little disappointed that we’ve had some games get away, but, in general, nothing changes on the way we feel about our club and what we’re going to be capable of going forward,” Mattingly said. “There’s a confidence among our group of guys of what we’re capable of. I’m sure everybody kind of feels like I do — a little frustrated, you’d like to put wins on the board, you don’t want to be having to start your season in this shape — but it is early.”