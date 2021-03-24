The key adjustment that has Marlins feeling good about Cooper. And impact of new TV deal

About halfway through the offseason, James Rowson and the rest of the Miami Marlins’ coaching staff hopped on a Zoom call with Garrett Cooper to assess his 2020 season and what he might be able to do to take another step in his fourth full major-league season.

They talked about his strengths — his ability to attack balls on the outside of the plate and turn them into extra-base hits in the gaps — and picked apart his weaknesses. They all came away thinking he needed to come up with a better plan of attack for pitches up and in — the sort of balls he has the physical potential to turn into home runs.

“They gave me a good idea of what I needed to work on,” Cooper said. “As a big guy, the leverage you create ... it’s usually better for a big guy to get his arms extended.”

In the second inning of a scrimmage against the Houston Astros on Wednesday in Jupiter, Cooper saw exactly the sort of pitch he spent the entire winter thinking about. Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers pitched him up and in, and Cooper launched over the fence on a back field at Roger Dean Stadium.

The homer won’t count to Cooper’s Grapefruit League statistics, but it’s another reason for the slugger to feel good about where he stands with a little more than a week until Opening Day. In 31 official spring-training plate appearances, Cooper is batting. 387 with a .484 on-base percentage, a 1.005 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and one home run.

“Coming into spring and having the success I’m having right now,” he said, “it’s a great mind-set, a great confidence builder going into the season.”

After his call with the coaches, Cooper dedicated himself to fixing the most glaring hole in his swing.

The goal, Cooper said, is to be an “all-quadrant hitter,” which meant dedicating his time in the cage to attacking those pitches up in the zone.

After setting career bests in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage last year, Cooper has a spot carved out in the middle of the order, and manager Don Mattingly said he expects him to be even better this season.

“This spring’s been good,” Cooper said. “I’ve hit a lot of balls hard.”

Marlins sign new TV deal

The Marlins have struck a new media-rights deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group and Fox Sports Florida — which will rebrand as Bally Sports next Wednesday — and broadcast all 162 of Miami’s games in the 2021 MLB season.

Paul Severino will provide play-by-play for the fourth consecutive season, and Todd Hollandsworth is back for his fifth season as color analyst. Former MLB players Jeff Nelson, Gaby Sanchez, and J.P. Arencibia will also contribute as analysts in pregame and postgame coverage, while former Marlin Cliff Floyd will also rejoin the coverage team for the first time since 2013.

More importantly for the on-field product, the new rights deal could have ramifications on the Miami’s spending capacity. The new deal more than doubles the previous deal in terms of average annual value, a source told the Miami Herald, which could place it in the range of $50 million 55 million per year. The deal will also run for more than five years, a source said.

Sources indicate the Marlins new multi-year TV deal is more than doubles their previous one annually from a financial perspective. Substantially more than double. In addition the deal is more than 5 years in length. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) March 24, 2021

This and that

▪ The Marlins’ alternate training site for the 2021 season will be 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, the home of Triple A Jacksonville. Like last year, MLB teams will have an alternate training site where players can work to remain on call with a delayed start to the minor-league season because of COVID-19.

▪ Pitcher Elieser Hernandez started the scrimmage against Houston and pitched four innings, allowing one run. He will pitch once more on Monday in another scrimmage before the regular season begins in April.

▪ Corey Dickerson missed his second straight day of action with shoulder soreness. The outfielder injured is shoulder making a diving catch earlier this week. He was scheduled to be off Tuesday, so Mattingly gave an extra day of rest Wednesday and will reassess Thursday. “I’m not going to push that envelope,” Mattingly said. “I feel like he’s ready to go. He’s been swinging good, he’s had plenty of at-bats at this point and we can still push at-bats.”

▪ Pitcher John Curtiss had his fourth day off in a row Wednesday after he was hit in the foot by a line drive over the weekend. Mattingly expects him to return Thursday.