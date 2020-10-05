What are the odds the Marlins can win the World Series? This is what Vegas thinks.

After sweeping the Cubs, the Marlins moved to two playoff rounds away from reaching their first World Series since 2003.

But oddsmakers aren’t giving the Marlins much of a chance to win the Fall Classic.

As of Monday, Bet Online has the Marlins at 20:1 to win the World Series and 9.5:1 to win the National League pennant, the longest odds among the eight teams that made it to their respective League Division Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites at just over 2:1, while the Marlins’ LDS opponent and division rival, the Atlanta Braves, sit with 8:1 odds to capture the World Series title.

The only other teams besides the Marlins to boast 10:1 or greater odds to win a championship are the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros, according to Bet Online.

Bovada, meanwhile, gave the Marlins 15:1 odds to win the World Series on Sunday, according to Odds Shark.

Back in July, the Marlins were given 300:1 odds to win it all right before the season, delayed and shortened due to COVID-19, started, according to ESPN.

The Marlins are 4-6 against the Braves this season. They last played Sept. 21-24, with the Braves winning three out of four.