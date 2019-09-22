Miami Marlins rally against Nationals bullpen in final home game to avoid sweep

Miami Marlins centerfielder Magneuris Sierra, right, gestures after finally stopping on third base and to finally scoring the Marlins only run in the first-inning while Nationals third baseman, Anthony Rendon, left, looks on as the Marlins hosted the Nationals for final home game of 2019 at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. cjuste@miamiherald.com

A four-run seventh inning did it.

The Marlins needed something to spark their offense after trailing the Washington Nationals 3-1 through six innings, and first baseman Austin Dean’s lead-off solo home run was the answer.

A few batters later, Jon Berti drove in Magneuris Sierra and Lewis Brinson for the game-tying and go-ahead runs, giving Miami a 4-3 lead. And third baseman Starlin Castro scored Berti to make it a two-run cushion.

Miami’s 5-3 win on Closing Day at Marlins Park was its 27th comeback victory this season.

After managing just three hits and a run off Washington starter Austin Voth, the Marlins (54-101) took advantage of the Nationals’ bullpen, notching a combined four earned runs and two hit off Hunter Strickland and Wander Suero in the seventh.

Miami starter Pablo Lopez allowed three straight hits to start Sunday’s game -- including an RBI single to Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon -- and the Nationals (85-69) took an early 1-0 lead.

Lopez, who made his 20th start of the year, entered the game 0-2 with a 9.87 ERA in four career starts against the Nationals. He allowed six hits, three earned runs, walked four batters and struck out one in five innings on Sunday.

After the Marlins tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the first, Washington tacked on another pair of runs in the fourth. Brian Dozier reached base on a fielder’s choice out, and Juan Soto scored. And Voth notched his first Major League RBI single later in the inning to give the Nationals a 3-1 lead.

The win brought the Marlins’ record to 4-15 against the Nationals this year. Miami lost 15 of its final 17 games against Washington, including 11 straight against the Nationals entering Sunday’s game.

The 4-15 marks is tied for Miami’s worst against against an NL opponent since divisional play expanded in the 2001 season. It ties the mark set previously this year against the Braves, who the Marlins also finished 4-15 against.

Magneuris Sierra tied the game in the bottom of the first after leading off the inning with a triple. He scored off a sacrifice fly from third baseman Starlin Castro.

Castro’s double in the seventh was his fourth straight game driving in a runner. He also hit an RBI double in Saturday’s loss.

The Marlins will finish the season with a 30-51 record at Marlins Park. With the win, they avoided winning fewer than 30 games at home for just the second time in franchise history.