Miami Marlins agree to contract extension with manager Don Mattingly

Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts during the eight inning of the Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 13 at Marlns Park. The Marlins have said they have not decided if Mattingly will return as manager next season. pportal@miamiherald.com

The Miami Herald has confirmed that the Miami Marlins have agreed to a contract extension with manager Don Mattingly.

The terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

The news, which was first reported by Extrabase’s Daniel Alvarez, is expected to be made official at a pre-game press conference Friday before the first game Marlins’ final home series of the season against the Washington Nationals.

Mattingly, the longest tenured manager in Marlins history, is 272-364 with 10 games remaining in his fourth year with the franchise.

Marlins management has valued his even-keeled demeanor and ability to teach and mentor over the course of their rebuild, which is nearing the end of its second season.

Mattingly has said on multiple occasions this year that, if given the opportunity, he would like to see the rebuild through.

“I’d love to be back, especially if they want you back,” Mattingly said on Aug. 14. “You don’t want to be anywhere that you don’t feel is the best situation. You don’t want to get in the way of anything. If they think they want to go a different direction, then that’s something you deal with at that time. We talk about it and we see where everything goes. It’s not something that—I’ve never tried to do anything in the media-wise like that, so I’ve talked about it from the very beginning: I’m comfortable with whatever happens and whatever way it goes, and I’ve said all along this is a place I came here to hopefully help turn this thing around and get it going in the right direction.”

The manager has been given a tough hand to deal with over the past two years since the Bruce Sherman/Derek Jeter ownership group took over. With a need to revamp a barren minor-league system, the Marlins traded away their top five offensive players — Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, Dee Gordon and J.T. Realmuto — for a haul of prospects, a sampling of whom are just starting to reach the major-league level.

The Marlins’ farm system, ranked as one of the worst when the new ownership group took over, is now ranked in the top-eight by the likes of MLBPipeline, Fangraphs and Baseball America.