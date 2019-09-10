Miami Marlins’ late rally falls short in second loss to Milwaukee Brewers

Isan Diaz of the Miami Marlins hits an RBI single in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Marlins Park on September 10, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Getty Images

The Marlins did their best to make sure Tuesday’s game against Milwaukee didn’t end in the Brewers’ fifth-straight win.

Their rally attempt fell short.

A Tyler Austin ninth-inning sacrifice fly served as the go-ahead run for the Brewers, who held on for a 4-3 win at Marlins Park.

Starlin Castro had tied the game one inning earlier with a solo home run to center field — his 19th of the season.

The Marlins (51-93) never trailed by more than two runs during the game.

They responded to the Brewers’ two-run homer from Hernan Perez in the second inning with an Isan Diaz RBI double in the bottom of the frame.

And after another Milwaukee (76-68) score in the third, Miami tacked on one more run in the fourth to cut the deficit 3-2 through eight innings.

Elieser Hernandez, who started at the mound for the Marlins, made his second career appearance against the Brewers. The right hander pitched five innings on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs on four hits and striking out five.

With Tuesday’s loss, the Marlins dropped to 29-47 at home with five more home games left in the season.

Yelich Injured

Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich fouled a ball off his right knee in the first inning and remained on the ground for several minutes before being helped off the field. He left the field under his own power but with a limp. The 2018 National League MVP entered Tuesday’s contest hitting at a .333 clip, which is second in Major League Baseball. His 44 home runs this season is tied for second in the league. He’s recorded 97 RBI’s on the season along with 30 stolen bases (tied for third). Right fielder Trent Grisham pinch hit for Yelich, who did not return to Tuesday night’s game. Grisham struckout to finish the at-bat and finished the game

Team awards

The South Florida chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced their four annual team awards on Tuesday. They are as follows:

Brian Anderson was named the Most Valuable Player after hitting .261 with 33 doubles, 20 home runs and 66 RBI while playing stellar defense at both third base and in right field.

Sandy Alcantara was named Rookie of the Year after being the Marlins’ lone All-Star representative and flashing bursts of talent throughout his . He has thrown two complete-game shutouts this year.

Miguel Rojas won the Charlie Hough “Good Guy” Award, given to a media-friendly player who fostered a positive relationship with reporters.

Neil Walker won the Jeff Conine Heart and Professionalism Award, given to the player whose commitment to the game is embodied in his integrity and unselfish play.

Championship bound

The Marlins’ Class A affiliate Clinton (Iowa) Lumberkings advanced to the Midwest League championship after winning a decisive Game 3 against the Cedar Rapid Kernals (Minnesota Twins affiliate) 6-2 on Monday.

Four of the Marlins’ top-30 prospects — outfielder Kameron Misner (No. 10), shortstop Jose Devers (No. 11), catcher Will Banfield (No. 20) and outfielder Peyton Burdick (No. 29) — are on the roster. All four were brought into the organization in the past two years under the Bruce Sherman/Derek Jeter ownership group.

The best-of-5 championship series against the South Bend Cubs begins on Wednesday.