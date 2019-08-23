Photo gallery: Phillies at Marlins | Friday, Aug. 23, 2019

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) looks on as Miami Marlins pinch hitter Starlin Castro (13) scores on a two runs double by third baseman Neil Walker (18) during the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
DAVID SANTIAGO
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Adam Haseley (40) scores on a sacrifice bunt by pitcher Vince Velasquez (21) during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper (26) reacts after striking out during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019..
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) is congratulated by first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) after scoring during the second inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins pitcher Héctor Noesi (48) pitches during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins left fielder Harold Ramirez (47) makes a catch on a fly ball by Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Brad Miller (33) during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler (19) takes the ball from pitcher Vince Velasquez (21) during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez (21) pitches during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) hits a single during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins left fielder Harold Ramirez (47) hits a two runs single during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez (21) sacrifice bunt during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins shortstop Jon Berti (55) hits a single during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz (1) throws to first to put out Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jean Segura (2) during the second inning of a Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019..
Miami Marlins third baseman Neil Walker (18) and right fielder Brian Anderson (15) celebrate after scoring on a two runs single by left fielder Harold Ramirez (47) during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins third baseman Neil Walker (18) hits a single during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper (26) hits a RBI single during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins pinch hitter Starlin Castro (13) celebrate with teammates Curtis Granderson (21) and Jorge Alfaro (38) after scoring on a two runs double by third baseman Neil Walker (18) during the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins Brian Anderson (15) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins pinch hitter Starlin Castro (13) scores on a two runs double by third baseman Neil Walker (18) during the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins first base/infield coach Trey Hillman (3) talks with right fielder Brian Anderson (15) after being hit by a pitch during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins third baseman Starlin Castro (13) reaches on a fielding error by Philadelphia Phillies Maikel Franco (7) during the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) throws during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami oat Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins pinch hitter Starlin Castro (13) scores on a two runs double by third baseman Neil Walker (18) during the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins left fielder Harold Ramirez (47) and second baseman Isan Diaz (1) celebrate with teammates after scoring during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins third baseman Neil Walker (18) hits a two runs double during the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) looks on as Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz (1) is congratulated by left fielder Harold Ramirez (47) and first baseman Garrett Cooper (26) after hitting a three run home run during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) looks on as Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz (1) is congratulated by left fielder Harold Ramirez (47) and first baseman Garrett Cooper (26) after hitting a three run home run during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz (1) is congratulated by left fielder Harold Ramirez (47) after hitting a three run home run during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) looks on as Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz (1) is congratulated by left fielder Harold Ramirez (47) after hitting a three run home run during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019..
Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz (1) hits a three run home run during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019..
Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz (1) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019..
Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz (1) hits a three run home run during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, August 23, 2019..
