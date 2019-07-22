Remember the teal? The Miami Marlins’ are bringing it back for Throwback Weekend

Miami Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara happy to ‘represent my team’ at All-Star Game Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara was named to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara was named to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

“If you look good, you feel good, if you feel good, you play good.”

Marlins fans and players alike are hoping the oft-quoted Deion Sanders phrase rings true as they don the iconic teal pinstripe vests from the 1997 Championship season for Throwback Weekend.

Running July 26th-28th during a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Throwback Weekend offers fans a chance to revel in the nostalgia from the the Marlins’ first championship run. The franchise has pulled out all the stops including meet-and-greets with Marlins alumni, fan giveaways and a Thursday pep rally.

Merchandise will also star at the Marlins Park event. According to a news release, stadium stores will be stocked Friday with commemorative merchandise, including authentic jerseys and even a limited-edition Swarovski Florida Marlins snapback hat. The collection will also feature a collaboration with Miami-based footwear store Shoe Gallery.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For a team currently ranked last in attendance that hasn’t made the postseason since winning the World Series in 2003, Throwback Weekend aims to capture some championship nostalgia.

A list of Throwback Weekend activities can be found here.