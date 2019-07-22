Miami Marlins
Remember the teal? The Miami Marlins’ are bringing it back for Throwback Weekend
“If you look good, you feel good, if you feel good, you play good.”
Marlins fans and players alike are hoping the oft-quoted Deion Sanders phrase rings true as they don the iconic teal pinstripe vests from the 1997 Championship season for Throwback Weekend.
Running July 26th-28th during a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Throwback Weekend offers fans a chance to revel in the nostalgia from the the Marlins’ first championship run. The franchise has pulled out all the stops including meet-and-greets with Marlins alumni, fan giveaways and a Thursday pep rally.
Merchandise will also star at the Marlins Park event. According to a news release, stadium stores will be stocked Friday with commemorative merchandise, including authentic jerseys and even a limited-edition Swarovski Florida Marlins snapback hat. The collection will also feature a collaboration with Miami-based footwear store Shoe Gallery.
For a team currently ranked last in attendance that hasn’t made the postseason since winning the World Series in 2003, Throwback Weekend aims to capture some championship nostalgia.
A list of Throwback Weekend activities can be found here.
