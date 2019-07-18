Anderson, Cooper spark ninth-inning rally for Marlins’ first walk-off win in 2019

Midseason Superlatives: Some shine, struggle in Marlins’ first half Who's the MVP of the Marlins thus far? How about the biggest disappointment? Here are the Marlins midseason superlatives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Who's the MVP of the Marlins thus far? How about the biggest disappointment? Here are the Marlins midseason superlatives.

They have become a group the Miami Marlins trust in the heart of their order. Garrett Cooper is the oft-injured slugger finally healthy and producing as their typical No. 3 hitter. Brian Anderson is now the second-year player already in many ways the face of the franchise and now a fixture as Miami’s cleanup hitter.

They were the Marlins’ best hope for their first walk-off win of the season. They came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and triggered the decisive rally. Cooper smacked a single to right, and Yadiel Rivera stole second as a pinch-runner. Anderson followed it up with a double down the third-base line. The Marlins walked off for a 4-3 win.

The duo, which hit third and fourth, combined to go 4 for 9 in the win at Marlins Park.

It was made possible through yet another strong start by Caleb Smith.

While Smith still hasn’t quite recaptured the form which made him look like a potential All-Star in the first month and a half of the season, he has at least leveled off since returning from a hip injury early this month. For the third consecutive start since returning from the injured list July 6, Smith went at least five innings while striking out at least seven and allowing three runs or fewer. His ERA, which steadily climbed from 2.00 to 3.41 in his six starts before landing on the IL, has leveled off right about there and now sits at 3.50 after five strong innings against the Padres.

Smith pitched around trouble often Thursday. He gave up a leadoff double in the second and outfielder Hunter Renfroe ultimately came home to score on a sacrifice fly later in the inning. An inning later, Smith issued a leadoff walk before he escaped with two strikeouts. In the third, he gave up another extra-base hit, a two-out double to outfielder Manuel Margot, but managed to get through another scoreless inning with the help of two strikeouts.

The left-handed pitcher finished his five innings with seven strikeouts, his most in a single game since May. He lived off his fastball, which he threw 69 times for 11 swinging strikes. Five of the starting pitcher’s seven strikeouts came on fastballs up and above the zone.

Smith’s most glaring weakness this season has been his penchant for letting hitters go deep and it effectively knocked him from the game after 96 pitches Thursday. With one out in the fifth, Smith tried to elevate another fastball and Fernando Tatis Jr. caught up to it, cranking a 418-foot home run to center to cut the Marlins’ lead to 3-2. The home run was the 16th Smith has allowed this season. His average of 1.73 homers allowed per nine innings would be among the 10 worst in the Majors if he had enough innings to qualify.

The lead vanished an inning later when the Marlins turned to Tayron Guerrero, and the relief pitcher gave up two leadoff walks and a game-tying bloop single to catcher Francisco Mejia.

The back half of Miami’s lineup — paired with some San Diego mistakes — gave the Marlins some cushion, though. In the second, catcher Jorge Alfaro led off with a walk, and outfielder Cesar Puello gave Smith an opportunity with runners on the corners. The starter dropped down a sacrifice bunt, and catcher Austin Hedges sailed his throw to second. Alfaro scored and Puello went to third, scoring two batters later on a double by utilityman Neil Walker to put Miami ahead 2-1.

In the fourth, Harold Ramirez gave the Marlins an extra bit of buffer when he led off the with an opposite-field homer, the fourth of his career. Miami led 3-1 before its lead evaporated to give its young core a chance to be heroes.

Martin Prado returns from injury

Martin Prado finally rejoined the Marlins on Thursday ffor their series finale with the Padres, but not until Miami’s injury carousel took another turn.

Prado, who missed the past month with a hamstring injury, was activated in place of JT Riddle, who now heads to the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain.

Riddle, a left-handed hitter who plays both shortstop and outfield, didn’t get in the game Wednesday despite the Marlins’ matchup against Chris Paddack, a right-handed starting pitcher, as he dealt with some nagging discomfort. His placement on the IL is retroactive back to Tuesday and Miami doesn’t expect the injury to keep him out too long.

“It’s been the last two or three days,” Mattingly said. “We thought it would just get better after a couple days and he just needs a little bit of a break. That hasn’t happened yet, so we’ll kind of wait and see, but he doesn’t seem to be overly concerned.”

Prado’s return gives the Marlins a more reliable hitter, albeit one who can’t play shortstop and won’t provide a left-handed option.

Prado, who has played first and third base this season, was a frequent starter early in the year before a right hamstring strain sent him to the IL in June. While he was sidelined, slugger Garrett Cooper developed into a fixture at first base, meaning Prado will likely move to a full-time bench role while Cooper and utilityman Neil Walker platoon at first.

“It’s good to have Martin back on the field,” Mattingly said. “[We’ll] be able to use him in a number of different ways: off the bench pinch-hitting, off the bench playing, double switching.”