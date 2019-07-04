The Marlins may have turned a corner, but they still can’t figure out the Nationals

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: Elieser Hernandez #57 of the Miami Marlins pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Miami Marlins know they have turned some sort of corner since the middle of May, when they were playing on pace to have one of the worst offense’s ever and the worst record in modern MLB history. Miami is .500 in its last 44 games after playing at a 40-win pace for the first 41 games before those and, with three games to go until the All-Star break, the Marlins have a comfortable cushion keeping them out of the Major League cellar.

It would all be even better if Miami could just stop playing the Washington Nationals. For the sixth time in the last 10 days, the Nationals dealt the Marlins a loss, this time with a 5-2, come-from-behind win to complete a sweep of a three-game series in Washington. In its last 15 games, Miami is 0-6 against the Nationals and 7-2 against everyone else.

As these losses to Washington so often have gone in the last two weeks, the Marlins (32-53) started by leading. This time it took only five pitches before Miguel Rojas led off the game with his first home run of the season as an Independence Day crowd of 27,350 still filtered in for a morning start at Nationals Park. At 11:08 a.m., it will almost certainly be the earliest homer of the year across MLB.

The lead grew in the second when JT Riddle singled off starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez, went to second base on a wild pitch, made it to third on an error and finally came home when Rojas hit a line-drive fielder’s choice to center field. In two of its three games in Washington this week, Miami scored first and the same was true in two of the Marlins’ three losses to the Nationals (45-41) last week in Miami.

Washington’s lineup is relentless and one of the few groups to regularly crack the Marlins’ pitching staff in the last month. On Tuesday, the Nationals’ erased a 1-0 deficit in the first inning on a two-run homer by Juan Soto. On Wednesday, Washington belted two more home runs to score all three runs in a series-clinching victory.

The Nationals’ extended their franchise-record homer streak against Elieser Hernandez on Thursday. First, catcher Kurt Suzuki belted a solo home run off the pitcher in the second inning to cut Miami’s lead to 2-1, giving Washington at least one home run in 18 consecutive games. Two innings later, Anthony Rendon crushed another off Hernandez (1-3) to tie the game at 2-2. An inning after that, Rendon finally gave the Nationals the lead on a single up the middle to bring home Gerardo Parra.

Rendon is an All-Star. Soto should be for years to come and Trea Turner could, too. Even lower in the lineup, Victor Robles is a dark-horse contender for Rookie of the Year, and Suzuki and second baseman Brian Dozier both have double-digit home runs. Washington’s lineup is consistently one of the toughest for the Marlins’ young pitching staff to navigate and even when Miami’s pitching has held up, the Nationals’ has shut down Miami’s inconsistent offense. Even though he never exactly settled in, Sanchez survived despite five hits and three walks in six innings.

The Marlins put a runner in scoring in scoring position in three of the starting pitcher’s final four innings, but could never string together multiple baserunners. Sanchez handed the ball off to the bullpen with a 3-2 lead for the final three innings.

Manager Don Mattingly made a point Thursday to stop referring to Hernandez as a “fill-in.” The pitcher came up early last month when starting pitcher Caleb Smith went on the injured list and posted a 3.63 ERA in four spot starts throughout June, each of which lasted at least five innings. Two solo home runs bit him in the second and fourth innings Thursday, and so did a consistent stream of baserunners. Even after the fourth inning homer, Hernandez loaded the bases by giving up a single and a walk, and hitting Robles with a pitch. The right-handed pitcher came back out for the fifth sitting on 83 pitches, trying to get through the top of the order one final time with the tie intact.

Hernandez began by getting Turner to line out to third before Parra put him in trouble. The slugger ripped one of his two doubles out to left field, then he went to third base on a wild pitch. A single up the middle by Rendon gave Washington the lead and ended Hernandez’s day after just 4 1/3 innings and 99 pitches.

It adds another layer to a decision Mattingly has to make next week when the All-Star break concludes. Smith is ready to come off the IL this weekend, which leaves Miami with a surplus of capable starters thanks to an impressive first few outings by rookie starting pitchers Jordan Yamamoto and Zac Gallen. Hernandez has spent this season shuttling between both the Majors and Triple A New Orleans, and the rotation and the bullpen. Another move, whether it’s into long relief or back to the minors, could be on the way after Hernandez became the latest pitcher to be stumped by the Nationals.

This and that

▪ Brian Anderson was out of the lineup for the second straight game Thursday as he recovers from a right elbow contusion he sustained Tuesday while playing the outfield. Typically the Marlins’ starting third baseman, Anderson is still experiencing some pain while throwing, although he can hit fine. He appeared as a pinch-hitter Wednesday.

▪ Smith will officially make his return from the IL on Saturday when the Marlins face the Atlanta Braves. The starting pitcher has missed nearly a month with a hip injury. Miami will use one turn of a six-man rotation going into the break as the Marlins announced starting pitcher Trevor Richards, who was in line to start Saturday, will start Sunday in Atlanta.