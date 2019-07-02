Caleb Smith set to return to Miami Marlins rotation this week after nearly a month on IL

CALEB SMITH fue colocado en la lista de lesionados debido a molestias en la cadera. GETTY IMAGES

Caleb Smith’s second rehab start went according to plan for the Marlins and they’ve now moved on to figuring out just when the starting pitcher will make his return to Miami’s rotation.





“He got his pitch count built up. I think he was in the 80s, but he may have thrown a little bit more and it sounds like he’s worked his way back to health or basically build-up,” manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s been healthy for both of those starts, so we’re ready to move forward from here.”

Smith traveled with the Marlins to Washington and took batting practice on the field at Nationals Park before Miami kicked off the six-game road it will ride into the All-Star break. Smith is in line to start one of these last games, almost certainly once the Marlins travel to Atlanta on Friday for a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. A return would come almost exactly a month from when he landed on the injured list with a hip injury in early June.

The left-handed pitcher made his second and final rehab start Sunday with Double A Jacksonville, allowing five hits and four earned runs in five innings. Although the statistics have been disappointing for Smith on his rehab stint, the starter built his pitch count up to 83 in the win against Double A Chattanooga, which is about where Miami wanted to get him.

Regular rest would have Smith start Friday to kick of the series at SunTrust Park. The Marlins’ starters are all working on an extra day of rest going into the All-Star break thanks to an off day Monday. Miami lists Sandy Alcantara as the starter for Wednesday and pitcher Elieser Hernandez for Thursday. Friday would be Jordan Yamamoto’s turn and fellow starting pitcher Trevor Richards would be in line to start Saturday. The Marlins could opt to slot Smith in somewhere this weekend and go with a six-man rotation for one turn before making a final decision on who will move to the bullpen or go down to the minors after the All-Star break.

“We’ll keep talking exactly where we want to fit him in,” Mattingly said. “As soon as we know exactly where, then we’ll be able to talk to you more about it, but we’re kind of making plans.”

This and that

▪ Brian Anderson lasted only an inning Tuesday. The slugging third baseman made a rare start in right field and suffered a right elbow contusion leaping into the wall trying to make a play on a Juan Soto home run in the bottom of the first inning. The Marlins are listing him as day to day.

▪ Jon Berti kicked of his rehab assignment Saturday, and notched hits in each of his first two games with Triple A New Orleans on Saturday and Sunday. Berti, who primarily contributed as a second baseman and third baseman for Miami before landing on the IL in May, is recovering from an oblique injury and not expected to return until after the All-Star break.

▪ Tayron Guerrero has started his throwing program as he recovers from a blister on the middle finger of his throwing hand. The relief pitcher, who landed on the IL on Friday, traveled with the Marlins to Washington. Starting pitcher Pablo Lopez, meanwhile,started a throwing progression Monday as he recovers from a mild shoulder strain he sustained last month. Relief pitcher Drew Steckenrider is also in a throwing program as he remains on the 60-day IL for a right flexor strain he sustained in May.

▪ Chad Wallach is continuing baseball activity. The catcher landed on the IL with a concussion in May and has since been transferred to the 60-day IL. Corner infielder Martin Prado is in a running progression in Jupiter after injuring his hamstring last month.

▪ Jose Urena is still only in therapy as he recovers from a herniated disc. Miami placed the starting pitcher on the 60-day IL last month.