Neil Walker is back from the injured list. How will his change for the Miami Marlins?

Don Mattingly on offensive woes: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever been through anything quite like this’ The Marlins are 10-31 at the quarter pole of the 2019 season and have the worst offense in MLB. Miami manager Don Mattingly has never been through anything quite like this. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Marlins are 10-31 at the quarter pole of the 2019 season and have the worst offense in MLB. Miami manager Don Mattingly has never been through anything quite like this.

The much-improved Miami Marlins offense is getting some more help. Neil Walker, who had been the Marlins’ most productive hitter before landing on the injured list last month, was activated from the injured list for Miami before the Marlins begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m. on Monday.





It’s not yet clear what Walker’s role will be for the Marlins moving forward. He could move into more of a utility role after exclusively playing first base before his injury.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Walker’s injury in May came just as Miami (30-46) was starting to solve some of its issues on offense. The Marlins placed the utilityman on the IL with a right quad injury on the final day of May while the team was in the middle of a road series against the San Diego Padres, which wound up as their fourth series victory in their last five. Walker was leading qualifying hitters for Miami with a .295 batting average when he went to the IL. Walker also has a .375 on-base percentage, .443 slugging percentage and .818 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

To make room for Walker on the 25-man roster, the Marlins sent pitcher Jeff Brigham to Triple A New Orleans. Miami is back to a four-man bench for this series against the Nationals (37-40) after playing the last few with only three available hitters off the bench.

With the emergence of young hitters such as slugger Garrett Cooper and outfielder Harold Ramirez, the Marlins’ lineup has taken on a much different complexion since Walker went down. Cooper has entrenched himself as Miami’s starting first baseman and has made his last 11 appearances at the position. Walker, who has primarily been a second baseman throughout his career, exclusively played first base before the injury. Either his role will change or the Marlins will return to using Cooper in right field, where he started on Opening Day for Miami.

While his rehab stint with Class A Advanced Jupiter was quick, Walker did start at third base in his second and final game with the Jupiter Hammerheads on Sunday. Walker went 1 for 6 with a double, a walk and two strikeouts in his two games in Jupiter.