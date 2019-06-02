Miami Marlins
Bees cause delay in series finale between Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres
The series finale between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Sunday was delayed in the bottom of the third innings due to a swarm of bees on the field.
A swarm of bees have taken home to a microphone behind home plate, just to the side of the Padres dugout.
The Marlins held a 3-0 lead at the time of the delay thanks to home runs by Jorge Alfaro in the second inning and Garrett Cooper in the third.
Starting pitcher Trevor Richards has thrown 2 2/3 scoreless innings so far, striking out six of the 10 batters he has faced.
The Marlins (20-36) and Padres (30-28) split the first two games of the three-game series, with the Padres winning the opener 5-2 on Friday before the Marlins won Game 2 9-3 on Saturday.
According to the Padres, the last bee delay at Petco Park was July 2, 2009, in a game between the Houston Astros and the Padres. That delay lasted 52 minutes.
