Who is Nasim Nunez, the Miami Marlins’ second-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft?

Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

The Miami Marlins, after drafting a pair of Southeastern Conference outfielders with their first two picks in the 2019 MLB Draft, closed out their first day by selecting a top high school shortstop.

With the No. 45 overall pick in the second round, the Marlins drafted Collins Hill (Ga.)‘s Nasim Nunez.

Nunez, an 18-year-old switch-htiter and a Clemson signee, is ranked by MLBPipeline as the No. 51 overall player this draft cycle.

“A fast-twitch athlete, Nunez has Gold Glove upside at shortstop and is a slam dunk to stay at the position,” reads his scouting report. “He has smooth actions, quick hands and feet and the arm to make any throw from any angle. In the event that he doesn’t hit enough to be an everyday player in the big leagues, he has the tools to play anywhere on the diamond in a utility role.

“Because Nunez is one of the smallest premium prospects in the Draft at 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, he comes with concerns about how much impact he’ll have at the plate. He offers little in the way of power, though he’s a well above-average runner who’s aggressive on the bases. A contact-oriented switch-hitter, he has a better swing from the right side of the plate.”