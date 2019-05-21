Marlins’ extend season-best winning streak to 4 with thrilling 11-inning win in Detroit

Miami Marlins’ Brian Anderson is congratulated for his solo home run during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

To extend their season-best winning streak to four games, the Miami Marlins needed to both suffer through one of their worst meltdowns of the season and celebrate some of their most unlikely runs of their season.

After the Detroit Tigers rallied from a two-run deficit in the ninth inning Tuesday with the help of errors, infield singles and replay reviews, Chad Wallach rescued the Marlins. The backup catcher, starting behind home plate with Jorge Alfaro relegated to designated hitter by a left calf strain, ripped an RBI double of the game to center field in the top of the 11th, finally putting Miami ahead for good to beat the Tigers, 5-4, in Detroit.

The RBI double, which came after an infield single by infielder Miguel Rojas with two outs, was Wallach’s second of the game as the Marlins (14-31) salvaged one of their more complete offensive efforts of the season.

Miami clawed out five extra-base hits for only the fifth time this season, took a lead only three batters in and padded its lead with solo home runs by both the established -- Brian Anderson -- and the unproven -- Harold Ramirez -- at Comerica Park.

The Marlins committed an error, the Tigers (18-27) notched a pair of singles which at least hit off the glove of infielders and replay review swung a questionable call in Detroit’s favor to complete Miami’s ninth-inning meltdown, and force extra innings at Comerica Park.





Those first four runs and eight hits all melted away in eight batters in the ninth. The inning began in controversial fashion and only got uglier for the Marlins. Super utility man Niko Goodrum began the frame by bouncing a grounder to first base. Neil Walker flipped the ball to Sergio Romo, who appeared to step on the edge of first and beat Goodrum. Detroit challenged and the call was reversed to give the Tigers a lead-off runner. Romo responded with a strikeout, then chaos.

Outfielder Nicholas Castellanos hit a fielder’s choice to third, but second baseman Starlin Castro dropped Anderson’s throw. Miguel Cabrera hit a hard grounder to third, but the ball bounced off Anderson’s glove and bounced into the outfield to send Goodrum home, and Goodrum to third. Infielder Ronny Rodriguez hit a game-tying sacrifice fly to left, but even that wasn’t simple -- Ramirez dropped the ball on the transfer and Rodriguez was initially ruled safe at first before replay overturned the call, leading to Detroit manager Rod Gardenhire being ejected.

The Marlins went down in order in the 10th and so did the Tigers against Nick Anderson. The Marlins then pounced on relief pitcher Joe Jimenez, the Tigers’ lone All-Star in 2018, while Anderson (1-1) closed out the win with six strikeouts in seven batters. Jimenez (1-1) got two quick outs and nearly a third until Rojas legged out an infield single. With the go-ahead run on base, Wallach nearly pulled a double to right field only for it to squirt foul. A few pitches later, he straightened his rocket out to center to win the game for Miami.

The sloppy inning wasted what would have been a rare complete effort from the last-place Marlins. Starting pitcher Caleb Smith struck out seven, and allowed two runs on three hits in five innings, although that wasn’t unexpected. The all-around success was due to the offense, which smacked four extra-base hits for only the sixth time all year to give Miami its near wire-to-wire win. The Marlins scored just three batters in when Anderson hit a sacrifice fly to bring home outfielder Curtis Granderson, then built their lead on solo home runs by Anderson and Ramirez, and an RBI double by Wallach.

Still, Miami regrouped to win. Now the Marlins’ best winning streak of the season is up to four games and they managed to build on the weekend sweep despite a below-average start from their ace in the opener of a three-game series

Since a pair of shutout losses to the Tampa Bay Rays last Tuesday and Wednesday, Miami has put up 18 total runs and gone undefeated.

Dean gets latest MLB shot after Berti injury

The Marlins’ outfield carousel is spinning once again and this time Austin Dean is heading back to the MLB because of an injury.

Before kicking off a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Comerica Park, the Marlins placed Jon Berti on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, clearing the way for Dean to get his latest shot in the Majors.

Berti, who is primarily a second baseman and third baseman, was scratched before Miami’s 3-0 win against the New York Mets on Sunday because of the oblique injury. The 30-year-old rookie was slated to lead off and start in center field at Marlins Park, just as he did in the previous two games against the Mets and in two of Miami’s three games before those. Berti will refrain from any activity until he is symptom free.

Bringing up Dean isn’t a one-for-one swap. Although he’s primarily an outfielder, Dean exclusively plays the corners and could also spent some time with Triple A New Orleans working at first base. Dean went 5 for 22 with one home run and two doubles first stint with the Marlins this season.

With Berti gone, Miami’s options in center field are limited. Utility man Rosell Herrera has the most experience at the position, but manager Don Mattingly turned to Harold Ramirez in center Tuesday. The outfielder played some center field in spring training and in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League in the winter.

“I just think he can handle it. In spring, we put him in center, we put him in left, we put him in right,” Mattingly said. “He seemed to handle all of them fairly well, so for today at least it’s the best combination.”

This and that

▪ Relief pitcher Riley Ferrell is progressing with his rehab and the Marlins are moving him up to the New Orleans Baby Cakes. A Rule 5 draft pick, Ferrell has spent the entire season on the IL because of right biceps tendinitis. The right-handed pitcher will make his Baby Cakes debut Wednesday.

▪ Relief pitcher Julian Fernandez threw a 21-pitch bullpen session Tuesday in Jupiter. The righty, whose fastball has been clocked at 102 mph, hasn’t pitched since 2017.

▪ Slugger Peter O’Brien is progressing with baseball activity. The former Miami Hurricane has been on the IL since May 11 with a left rib cage contusion.