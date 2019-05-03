Braves starter Kevin Gausman ejected after almost hitting Marlins’ Jose Urena with a pitch

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena (62), seen here from a game against the Washington Nationals on April 20, 2019, was nearly hit by a pitch by Atlanta Braves starter Kevin Gausman on Friday, May 3, 2019. mocner@miamiherald.com

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was ejected in the second inning against the Miami Marlins on Friday night after throwing a pitch low and behind Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena.

The 97.1 mph fastball caused Urena to hop out of the box. Home plate umpire Jeff Nelson quickly trotted to the mound and tossed Gausman from the game. It’s his second career ejection.

The quick retaliation stems from Urena’s last start against the Braves on Aug. 15, 2018, when he plunked Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. with a 97 mph fastball on his first pitch of the game and caused both benches to clear. MLB suspended Urena the following day.

Touki Toussaint, who came in for Gausman, then walked Urena with three more balls.