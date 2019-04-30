Starter Sandy Alcantara struggles again in Miami Marlins’ loss to Cleveland Indians

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws a pitch in the first inning as the Miami Marlins host the Cleveland Indians at Marlins Park on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The opening-week gem delivered by Sandy Alcantara is a distant memory by now. Those eight shutout innings were almost exactly a month in the past when the starting pitcher took the mound Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians and now the clunkers come with just as frequently as the sparkling outings the Miami Marlins hoped for from their 23-year-old starter.

The Indians jumped on Alcantara early Tuesday at Marlins Park and, aided by multiple Miami errors, piled up six runs against the right-handed pitcher in the first three innings. For the third time in six starts this season, Alcantara gave up at least four earned runs and this time it wasted a strong offensive effort for the Marlins, who dropped the series-opener 7-4 in Miami.

Errors aided Cleveland in both the second and third innings, but the Indians still tagged Alcantara for four earned runs in his 5 1/3 innings. After the Marlins (8-21) jumped ahead 1-0, Cleveland (16-12) hit back with a solo home run by corner infielder Carlos Santana and an unearned run on a sacrifice fly by Carlos Gonzalez to take a 2-1 lead. When Miami scored two of its own in the second to go back ahead 3-2, the Indians charged back in front with an RBI single by Santana and a three-run homer by Gonzalez to take a 6-3 lead.

Alcantara (1-3) lasted only two batters into the sixth, giving up seven hits and three walks, and striking out just one batter — starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. Even though they scored four against Bauer (4-1) in his seven innings, the Marlins missed a chance to win the opener of a quick two-game interleague set in front of 7,247. A solo homer by outfielder Curtis Granderson was all Miami managed after falling behind 6-3 as two Cleveland relief pitchers combined for two shutout innings and Brad Hand shut the door for his ninth save of the season.

MRI reveals knee bruise for Neil Walker

Neil Walker was out of the Marlins’ lineup for the fourth straight game Tuesday and it turns out it is a minor knee injury hampering the utility player rather than a hamstring issue.

Walker, who has started 17 games at first base this season, had an MRI on his left leg Monday while Miami was off and the tests revealed a minor bone bruise in his left knee. Walker and the Marlins previously believed the issue was with his left hamstring, where Walker had been feeling discomfort.

“That was just more precautionary,” president of baseball operations Michael Hill said. “Peace of mind for everyone and I think we’re all pleased that it was just a very, very, very minor bone bruise, but, as we always do, we’re going to protect the player and make sure that he’s in a position where he can be productive for us long term, so we aren’t going to rush him.”

Walker last started Thursday in Miami’s win against the Philadelphia Phillies, although he appeared twice as a pinch hitter in the final three games of the four-game series in Philadelphia. Walker is still available as a pinch hitter, Hill said, so a trip to the injured list isn’t imminent. The Marlins hope their Monday off day and another upcoming off day Thursday will let Walker get back to full strength.

Slugger Garrett Cooper, who was activated from the injured list Tuesday when outfielder Lewis Brinson was optioned to Triple A New Orleans, started at first base Tuesday and was replaced by Jon Berti when hit by a pitch on his left hand in the third inning. Cooper is day-to-day with a left hand contusion.

“We’re going to continue the program that we’ve been doing the last few days,” Hill said of Walker.

This and that

▪ Austin Brice made a rehab appearance Tuesday for Class A Advanced Jupiter, allowing one run on one hit with one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings. The relief pitcher has been on the injured list since April 16 with gastroenteritis.

▪ Riley Ferrell was slated to throw a 35-pitch bullpen session Tuesday in Jupiter. The relief pitcher is on the 60-day injured list and has yet to pitch in live action this season due to right biceps tendinitis.

▪ Sixto Sanchez, the Marlins’ top prospect in the MLB.com rankings, will make his season debut Thursday for the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Stadium. Miami acquired the starting pitcher from the Philadelphia Phillies in February as the centerpiece of the J.T. Realmuto trade.