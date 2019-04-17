Chicago Cubs hit starter Sandy Alcantara hard to finish off sweep of Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

The magic of Sandy Alcantara’s first start of the 2019 season has yet to be recaptured. Instead of being a preview of what’s to come for the 23-year-old, those eight dominant innings he tossed on the final day of March have instead come to serve as a reminder of just what heights Alcantara can reach as he bounces through the anticipated inconsistencies of a rookie season in MLB.

After Alcantara’s second and third starts earlier this month, Don Mattingly worried the starting pitcher was being too hesitant on the mound, too reluctant to attack hitters. In his fourth start Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs attacked him, pouncing on the right-handed pitcher for seven hits and five runs — all in the second and third innings — to finish off a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins with a 6-0 win in front of 10,247 at Marlins Park.

“That’s the main thing that we want to see is just him on the attack,” Mattingly said ahead of the game. “I felt like he was tentative his last outing. We’ve talked about a lot of different things in spring training. One of them is, If you’re going to make mistakes, let’s make them going forward. Let’s not make them backing up.”





The final lines from his third and now fourth outings look similar, each one ending with a lopsided loss after the opponent piled up hits and runs, primarily in one inning. On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies scored five runs in the third inning. On Wednesday, the Cubs scored four in the third to derail Alcantara’s start before Miami (4-15) had a chance to counter. Alcantara lasted six innings, allowing the seven hits and five earned runs, but also striking out seven and walking only one.

When Alcantara was able to attack, he was mostly effective. The right-handed pitcher got 20 swinging strikes from Chicago (8-9) and landed 11 more in the zone for called strikes. However, he only threw eight first-pitch strikes compared to 14 first-pitch balls. The starter worked from behind too often and four of the Cubs’ seven hits came after Alcantara (1-2) threw his first pitch for a ball.

The Marlins couldn’t find success against Cole Hamels at all. Miami only had one baserunner against Hamels (3-0) in the first six innings and it was immediately wiped out by a double play. The Marlins only even placed a runner in scoring position in the seventh when Miami loaded the bases against the starting pitcher, but second baseman Starlin Castro struck out and infielder Miguel Rojas lined out to right to end the lone threat.

Lewis Brinson heads to bench

After a promising start to his sophomore campaign, Lewis Brinson hit a major wall at the end of the Marlins’ most recent road trip. Brinson, who was statistically one of the worst hitters in the Majors as a rookie in 2018, batted .275 in Miami’s first 11 games before an 0-for-4 game against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday caused him to spiral. The outfielder went hitless in six of his next seven games before Mattingly decided he had seen enough. For the series finale against Chicago, the manager sent Brinson to the bench and it could be for more than just one game.

“Maybe a couple,” Mattingly said. “He’s really struggling, looking at some of the stuff. We’re doing some stuff with him on working on seeing the baseball a little better, knowing exactly what to do up there.”

In the seven-game stretch, Brinson is just 1 for 21 with a double and two walks. His batting average has dipped all the way down to .197, while his on-base percentage has slipped to .246 and his slugging percentage to .262.

The decision to bench Brinson comes just a day after Miami recalled outfielder Isaac Galloway, giving the Marlins plenty of options in the outfield to give Brinson a few days off. On Wednesday, Miami started Galloway in Brinson’s usual center field spot, while fellow outfielder Austin Dean started in left field and utility Rosell Herrera started in right field.

With options like those, the Marlins can be afford to be patient with Brinson, who was the key return piece when Miami traded MVP outfielder Christian Yelich last year.

“We still need to be patient. We know the talent’s there,” Mattingly said. “We have been happy with his work and development with some things in the cage and his BP. We feel like the work’s taking hold there. It’s just game time, we’re having more trouble allowing that to work into the games and that’s obviously probably the one thing we need to see.”