Jose Urena struggles, Wei-Yin Chen melts down for Miami Marlins in blowout loss to Reds

There was a time when Wei-Yin Chen was thought to be part of the future of the Miami Marlins’ starting rotation. In 2016, Chen joined the Marlins as an $80-million free agency pickup, so Miami tabbed him to start on Opening Day ahead of Jose Fernandez.

There was a time, much more recently, when Jose Urena was thought of in the same way. The starting pitcher took the hill on Opening Day this season, the most proven member of a young, promising starting staff.

On Tuesday, they shouldered most of the load on the mound for the Marlins. Urena started for the third time this season and after he struggled through five innings Chen came to relieve him. By the time Urena exited, Miami had dug a significant hole. By the time Chen exited, the most lopsided loss of the Marlins’ season was solidified, a 14-0 rout at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Urena struggled for the third time this season. Although his five-inning outing was his longest of the season, the right-handed pitcher still gave up four runs.

Chen’s meltdown, however, turned the loss into a rout in front of 10,058 in Cincinnati. In just two innings, Chen served up four home runs and gave up 10 earned runs to erase any slim chance the Marlins (3-8) had at a comeback.

The issues, though, started with Urena. Heralded as as Miami’s ace, the starter gave up eight hits to the Reds (2-8) and walked four more. Urena (0-3) struck out four batters — including starting pitcher Luis Castillo twice — and induced only four swinging strikes.

By the time Castillo left the game and the Marlins got a shot at the Reds’ bullpen, the deficit was insurmountable. Chen came in for the sixth and served up batting practice. Now relegated to mop-up duty, the former starting pitcher gave up back-to-back-to-back homers in the sixth, then another in the seventh. Cincinnati stretched its 4-0 lead to 11-0 by the end of the frame and 14-0 by the end of the next. In just two innings, Chen gave up seven hits, two walks and 10 earned runs.





The Reds’ had their ace on the mound, too, as Castillo, a former Miami prospect, dominated for seven shutout innings, surrendering just two hits and one walk while striking out eight. Castillo (1-1) only faced one batter more than the minimum.