Atlanta Braves walk off against Marlins after another ninth-inning rally for Miami

Miami Marlins’ Caleb Smith pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
The ninth inning struck again for the Miami Marlins on Sunday. Trailing by one run in the top of the ninth, the Marlins turned to Curtis Granderson as a pinch-hitter with one out and the outfielder took Arodys Vizcaino deep to center field for Miami’s eighth ninth-inning run of the season to force extras.

But the ninth was good the Atlanta Braves, too. The Braves walked off with a single by Dansby Swanson against Adam Conley to beat the Marlins, 4-3, and win a series at SunTrust Park.

Miami (3-7) has still yet to win a series this season after dropping the rubber match to Atlanta (5-4) in front of 32,551.

The run off Conley (0-2) ended a streak of nine scoreless innings for Miami’s bullpen, although the relief pitcher still wasn’t hit hard. Freddie Freeman led off with an infield single when Conley deflected a hard-hit ground ball into no-man’s land, then got to second on catcher’s interference and went to third on a passed ball. The Braves saved Vizcaino (1-0) after the relief pitcher blew the save.

The run also saved Caleb Smith from the loss after he gave the Marlins another quality start. The starting pitcher followed up a solid season debut Monday against the New York Mets by going six innings with seven strikeouts, two walks and three earned runs. He allowed the only four hits, but two went for home runs to provide the entirety of the damage.

After a rough first inning, Smith settled down. The starter gave up a two-run home run to Freeman in the first then cruised through most of the next three. He finished the first inning with two strikeouts, then struck out the side in the second to strand a runner on third. The Marlins battled back from the 2-0 deficit by scoring two in the second — one on an infield single by Smith and the second on a bases-loaded walk by Miguel Rojas — but Dansby Swanson delivered a decisive blow in the fourth.

Smith got two quick outs in the frame before the shortstop came to the plate and launched Atlanta’s second homer of the game over the center-field fence. Miami’s offense couldn’t get this run back and the Marlins dropped a second straight series to a National League East opponent.

Starting pitcher Sean Newcomb kept the Marlins in check for seven innings. Newcomb only struck out two, but held Miami to just four hits, three of which came in the second. Second baseman Starlin Castro started the frame with a single to right, then outfielder Lewis Brinson and Smith each notched infield singles.

