Miami Marlins’ offense hits lowest point of 2019 season with shutout loss in Atlanta

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez works in the first inning of baseball game against the Atlanta Braves,Friday, April 5, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

The Miami Marlins’ struggles at the plate Wednesday, when they closed out their season-opening homestand against the New York Mets, were understandable. Jacob deGrom, the reigning Cy Young Award-winner, somehow looks even better than he did last season and carved through the Marlins for seven shutout innings.

On Friday, those struggles continued against Kevin Gausman. For seven innings, Miami flailed against the 27-year-old starting pitcher. Shut out for the first time in 2019 and held by the starter to just two hits, the Marlins offense hit its lowest point of the young season in a 4-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves in their first road game of the year.

Gausman, making his season debut after beginning the season on the injured list, set the the last 16 hitters he faced down in order. After opening the game with back-to-back walks and giving up a second-inning hit to shortstop JT Riddle, Gausman went seven shutout innings, allowing just one more hit in the seventh, which was wiped out by a double play. Twice the right-handed pitcher struck out the side to finish the game with seven strikeouts.

For all but one inning, the Marlins (2-6) pitched well enough to win, but one big inning sent the Braves (4-3) to a win in front of 29,218 at SunTrust Park.

After winning his season debut Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, Pedro Lopez (1-1) started strong again in Atlanta. Lopez(1-1) scattered two hits in his first three innings, locking up the Braves for two strikeouts looking. In the fourth, the starting pitcher unraveled. Freddie Freeman opened with a single, then Ronald Acuna Jr. sat on a curveball and launched an opposite-field home run over the right-field wall. After getting two groundouts, Lopez hung another curveball and catcher Tyler Flowers took the right-handed pitcher deep again to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead.





In all, Lopez threw 36 pitches in the inning after throwing just 39 in the first three. Shortstop Dansby Swanson drew a two-out walk to follow Flowers, then Gausman (1-0) slapped a single to left field and outfielder Ender Inciarte extended the lead to 4-0 with another base hit before Lopez finally struck out third baseman Josh Donaldson to end the inning.

Miami didn’t allow another hit the rest of the way, but it only recorded two — this time the almost-tantalizing ninth-inning push consisted of leaving the bases loaded — and the Marlins went down for their fourth straight loss.