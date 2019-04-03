What’s the secret to beating the New York Mets’ Jake deGrom? Ask the Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins fans arrive to Opening Day in Little Havana Miami Marlins fan George Lehman-Rodriguez talks about his expectations for team before the start of an Opening Day baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies at Marlins Park on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins fan George Lehman-Rodriguez talks about his expectations for team before the start of an Opening Day baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies at Marlins Park on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

If New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom had fallen short of the Cy Young Award last season, the Marlins would’ve been principally to blame.

DeGrom, who will face the Marlins on Wednesday in the finale of this three-game series against the visiting Mets, went 0-2 with a 3.12 ERA and two no-decisions in four starts against Miami in 2018.

Against the rest of baseball, deGrom was simply filthy — a 1.51 ERA and a 10-7 record that was mitigated by a historic lack of run support.

Overall, deGrom led the majors with a 1.70 ERA. His ERA was the third-lowest of any pitcher (minimum 30 starts) since MLB lowered mounds following the 1968 season.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said that lack of offense during deGrom starts largely explains what happened last season against the Marlins.

“I don’t think there’s anything to the Jacob thing,” Callaway said. “The 0-2 [record] is just us not scoring runs.

“It’s [also] probably their pitchers doing a great job. Their pitchers have pitched really well against us. The kid who started against us [Monday] night, [Caleb] Smith, threw great.”

DeGrom’s record against Miami last year was his worst compared to every other team he faced. And it’s an even smaller sample size, but in two starts at Marlins Park last year, deGrom went 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA.

Overall, DeGrom led the majors last year by allowing just 0.4 homers per nine innings. Yet, the Marlins — who were last in the majors last season with just 128 homers — jacked two baseballs out of the park in the four games against the dominating deGrom.

Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas respects deGrom — understandably given his accomplishments.

“I’ve faced him a lot,” Rojas said. “He doesn’t just throw hard. He commands his fastball. He can go away and in. Then he starts mixing in that slider, and it’s devastating. You don’t see guys with that mix that often.”

DeGrom’s first start against the Marlins last year resulted in an 8-6 Mets win in Miami. DeGrom allowed four runs in six innings and left with a no-decision, giving up a homer to Justin Bour.

That was the last time deGrom — against any team — failed to pitch a quality start (at least six innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed). In fact, if deGrom pitches a quality start on Wednesday, it will be No. 26 in a row for the Mets ace, tying Bob Gibson’s major-league record.

Marlins outfielder Curtis Granderson, who was deGrom’s teammate for three years on the Mets, could face him for the first time in a regular-season game on Wednesday. He has a pretty good idea of what’s coming.

“He attacks the zone,” said Granderson, who has only faced deGrom in spring training. “He is able to change speeds. He has movement on his pitches, and he’s confident. It’s a combination of all those things.”

Even so, the Marlins beat the Mets the final three times deGrom faced them last year.

On May 23 in New York, deGrom pitched seven scoreless innings, but the Mets lost 2-1. He struck out eight but lost a pitching duel against Dan Straily.

On June 30 at Marlins Park, Miami won 5-2, and DeGrom took the loss, allowing three runs in six innings.

DeGrom gave up a two-run homer to left by Brian Anderson.

And, once again, as alluded to by Callaway, a Miami pitcher starred against the Mets — Pablo Lopez on this occasion, allowing two runs in six innings.

On Sept. 11 at Marlins Park, Miami beat deGrom 5-3. DeGrom allowed two runs in seven innings, striking out nine … but Jose Ureña was just a bit better. Ureña allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings.

“Our approach, we try to attack him early and don’t let him get comfortable,” Rojas said of deGrom. “That’s one of the things that I feel works for us.

“But, at the same time, it’s kind of … luck.”

Tuesday’s game

▪ Mets 6, Marlins 5: Amed Rosario hit a two-run double in the New York Mets’ five-run first inning against Jose Urena and started a game-ending double play in the victory against the host Miami Marlins.

Wilson Ramos and Dominic Smith each had two hits and an RBI for the Mets, who improved to 4-1 for the second straight year.

Jason Vargas (1-0) allowed two runs in five innings in his season debut. The Marlins went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position against him.



The Marlins had 16 hits but left 14 runners on base. Jorge Alfaro went 0 for 4 and stranded seven, including the potential tying run at third when he struck out against Justin Wilson to end the eighth inning.

Wilson hit a batter and allowed a single in the ninth but earned his first save since 2017 when Rosario caught Miguel Rojas’ line drive and doubled off Lewis Brinson at second base. Brandon Nimmo earned a painful RBI when he was hit on the right hand by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh.

He was awarded first base when a replay review overturned the original ruling that he had fouled the pitch off.

Urena (0-2) needed 40 pitches to get through the first inning and departed for a pinch hitter after four innings trailing 5-1. The Marlins’ opening day starter has an ERA of 10.38. Starlin

