Mets use four-run ninth inning to break open close game and defeat Marlins

When Caleb Smith went out with a Grade 3 lat strain that required season-ending shoulder surgery in June last season, he was leading all MLB rookies with 88 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings.

More than nine months later, Smith is still striking out batters at an impressive rate. The 27-year-old left-hander struck out eight in five innings of work in his first start since suffering the injury on June 24, but it wasn’t enough as the Mets (3-1) broke open the game with a four-run ninth inning to defeat the Marlins 7-3 in front of an announced crowd of 6,489 Monday night at Marlins Park.

With score tied 2-2 entering the ninth, the Mets scored four runs on three hits, all against Marlins reliever Drew Steckenrider. Amed Rosario broke the tie with an RBI single. The next batter, Pete Alonso, crushed a three-run homer over the center-field fence to provide some breathing room.

Smith’s outing didn’t result in a win, but he was solid. With 87 pitches thrown (52 strikes) in five innings, he allowed two runs on four hits and each of his eight strikeouts came on swings.

The Marlins (2-3) starting strong with a two-run homer from Starlin Castro in the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead. But the Mets tied the score at two in the fourth inning when J. D. Davis scored on a wild pitch, adding to a second-inning run scored on an RBI double off the bat of Jeff McNeil.

Castro delivered again in the sixth inning for his third RBI of the night, when he hit a sharp single to left field to score Rosell Herrera from third base. But it didn’t take long for the Mets to respond, with a solo homer from Juan Lagares in the seventh inning against Marlins reliever Tyler Kinley.

Next up for the Marlins is the second contest of their three-game set against the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. Miami will start right-hander Jose Urena against New York left-hander Jason Vargas.