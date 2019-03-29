Marlins waste a strong season debut for Trevor Richards as offense keeps floundering

All the Miami Marlins do is hit home runs.

Their problem is they’re all solo.

Through two games of the 2019 season, the Marlins’ offense still hasn’t found anything resembling a measure of consistency. All four of Miami’s runs so far have come off solo home runs, including one by outfielder Curtis Granderson on Friday. In two games against the Colorado Rockies, it hasn’t been enough to muster a win. The Marlins wasted an excellent outing by Trevor Richards on Friday, falling 3-1 in front of an announced crowd of 6,503 in Miami.

Richards, who posted a 1.86 ERA in five spring training starts, picked up where he left off for the Marlins (0-2) against the Rockies’ potent lineup. The starting pitcher cruised through six innings at Marlins Park, striking out four primarily by leaning on his changeup, which is quickly becoming a trademark pitch. Sitting around 82 mph with heavy break, the changeup got All-Star infielders Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story both to whiff.





FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!

Story, however, drew a walk against Richards in the sixth inning to manufacture the only run for Colorado (2-0) against Richards. Outfielder David Dahl, who also struck out on the changeup in his previous at-bat, then ripped a ground ball to the right side and Neil Walker wasn’t quick enough to get his glove down at first base. The grounder shot into the outfield and all the way out to outfielder Garrett Cooper. Dahl eased into second as Story raced home to tie the game at 1-1.





An inning later, manager Don Mattingly inserted relief pitcher Adam Conley. Ryan McMahon led off with a double against Conley (0-1) and All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon drove him in with another to give the Rockies the lead for good at 2-1.

The Marlins finished the game with just two hits and three walks. Only two baserunners even reached scoring position. Starting pitcher German Marquez clamped down against Miami, striking out seven batters and allowing just two hits despite three walks, two wild pitches and a hit batter. In four of his six innings, Marquez (1-0) retired the Marlins in order.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

Granderson’s fourth-inning homer was one of the few bright spots for Miami. For the second straight day, the Marlins went a full turn through their order without getting a hit. Their only baserunner in the first three innings came on the first batter of the game, Granderson walked then was almost immediately caught stealing.

In his first plate appearance for Miami, Granderson did what Don Mattingly figured he could do at the top of his team’s young lineup. The 38-year-old took his time with Marquez, falling behind 0-2, working the count full, then fouling off three straight pitches to draw leadoff walk in the bottom of the first.





In his first official at bat for the Marlins, Granderson gave Miami a bonus. This time, the outfielder climbed ahead 3-1 and forced Marquez to throw him a pitch over the heart of the plate. Granderson pounced and launched his first home run in a Marlins uniform into the Colorado’s bullpen for the first run.

It was all Miami could muster. The Marlins had a chance to take back the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Granderson and slugging third baseman Brian Anderson both drew two-out walks, and Walker got hit by a pitch, but second baseman Starlin Castro grounded out to short with the bases loaded to end the threat.

Miami didn’t get on base again the rest of the game.