Marlins sign Curtis Granderson to minor-league contract

The Marlins on Tuesday signed veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Given his track record, Granderson figures prominently in the mix of outfielders to land an Opening Day roster spot.
Granderson, 37, has spent 15 years in the majors with six different teams. He owns a career .252 batting average with 332 home runs. Last season, Granderson hit .242 with 13 home runs for the Brewers and Blue Jays.
Granderson could also provide a left-handed bat to a lineup that is predominately right-handed.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Lewis Brinson and, if he doesn’t play third base, Brian Anderson are the leading contenders to win spots in the Marlins outfield. Granderson, who plays all three outfield spots figures prominently, as well, if he wins a roster spot out of spring training.
▪ The Marlins will be holding auditions this month for P.A. announcer, in-game host, national anthem singers and Marlins Mermaids.
Interested candidates are encouraged to register at Marlins.com/Auditions and Marlins.com/Mermaids.
▪ “Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel,” a documentary that examines Israel’s team in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, opens Friday at select theaters in South Florida.
According to the film’s press notes, the documentary “is the David-and-Goliath story of Israel’s national baseball team as it competes for the first time in the World Baseball Classic.”
Israel’s baseball team had never qualified for the World Baseball Classic until 2017. But it surprised many when it went 3-0 to win its opening-round pool before getting knocked out by Japan in the second round.
Check local listings for times and theaters.
NOTE: The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports and sports stories, thus allowing you to comment in the section below as many times as you wish. Click right here to get started immediately.
Comments