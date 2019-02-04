The Miami Marlins made bullpen moves, trading Nick Wittgren ande claiming Austin Brice

Miami Marlins

The Marlins traded one reliever. They acquired another.

The Marlins on Monday traded reliever Nick Wittgren to the Cleveland Indians for minor-league right-hander Jordan Milbrath, and claimed right-handed reliever Austin Brice from the Baltimore Orioles.

Wittgren, who posted a 2.94 ERA in 32 relief outings last season, had been designated for assignment last week.

Brice, who made his major league debut with the Marlins in 2016 before being traded to the Reds in the Dan Straily deal, recorded a 5.79 ERA in 33 relief appearances with the Reds last season.

The Marlins placed Brice on their 40-man roster.

Milbrath, 27, has spent six seasons in the Indians’ farm system. Last season, while splitting time at Double A and Triple A, he went 3-6 with a 3.96 ERA in 43 combined relief appearances.

