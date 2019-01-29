Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins signed veteran infielder Neil Walker to a one-year deal

By Clark Spencer

January 29, 2019 06:10 PM

Miami Marlins’ Dee Gordon steals second as Milwaukee Brewers’ Neil Walker takes the throw during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Milwaukee.
An exceptionally quiet winter for the Marlins finally brought some news on Tuesday.

The Marlins signed veteran infielder Neil Walker to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Walker, 33 and a veteran of 10 Major League seasons, played five different positions last season for the Yankees and, as a switch-hitter, provides the lineup with a much-needed left-handed bat.

Walker hit just .219 with 11 home runs last season for the Yankees. But, over his career, he has hit .268 with 141 home runs with four different teams, including seven seasons with the Pirates. His best seasons came in 2014 with the Pirates when he hit .271 with 23 home runs and in 2016 with the Mets when he hit .282 with 23 homers.

He has played primarily at second base for most of his career but also saw action last season with the Yankees at first and third bases and the two corner outfield spots.

Starlin Castro has the second base job locked up for the Marlins.

The signing was the first significant addition to their 40-man roster, as the Marlins have remained quiet all offseason. But they are actively shopping All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, with the Padres and Reds showing the strongest interest.

